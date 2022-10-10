Home News Featured News Netizen says 'I’m not Hindu but I’d like to gift something to...

Netizen says ‘I’m not Hindu but I’d like to gift something to my colleagues who celebrate Deepavali, what’s a suitable gift other than snacks?’

Photo: rawpixel/Freepik

"I’m reading hampers etc but I’m not sure what is good or welcomed, or what is preferred... snacks seem overdone and I know they don’t like them so much. Help please." — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
A netizen asked for advice concerning a “suitable” gift for Deepavali for their colleagues who will be celebrating the holiday later this month.

While not being Hindu themselves, they still desired to give gifts but said they felt awkward about asking their colleagues directly, and therefore took to the anonymous SGWhispers page to gather suggestions.

“I’m reading hampers etc but I’m not sure what is good or welcomed, or what is preferred.

… and snacks seem overdone and I know they don’t like them so much. Help please,” they wrote.

Photo: Pixabay

Gift suggestions that came in ranged from candles to chocolate to vouchers to ang baos to alcohol, depending on who would be receiving the gifts.

One commenter wrote, “If you visit Little India, you will find lots of Gold Shops,” as anything gold, as a symbol of prosperity and success, is doubly welcome.

It’s not surprising that the poster wants to give gifts for Deepavali, as this is the first year that celebrations are returning to normal, more or less, after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some gift suggestions for TISG readers, both traditional and otherwise.

Family playing with sparklers for Deepavali gets eggs thrown at them

