;
Lifestyle

‘This is a scam’: Job ad draws criticism online for requiring applicants to pay $20 deposit before starting work

ByYoko Nicole

December 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: A job ad has been getting a lot of criticism online for its controversial requirement that applicants pay a $20 deposit before starting work.

On Thursday (Dec 12), a screenshot of the ad was shared on the subreddit r/SingaporeRaw, which showed the job details and requirements.

The ad outlines that the role involves “professionally facilitating events, engaging with clients, and assisting with simple event setup and teardown”.

It also lists other typical requirements, such as attending a one-hour training session, having an ITE certificate, and being at least 21 years old—nothing unusual for event-based positions.

However, concerns were raised when the advertisement indicated that candidates were required to pay a $20 deposit to secure their spot for the job.

Photo: Reddit/SingaporeRaw

While the ad notes that the deposit is refundable once the individual is paid for the event (which offers $45 per session), many are questioning whether it’s fair to ask people to pay upfront before they’ve actually done any work.

See also  Job seeker shares one company asked him to do a “7-day unpaid work trial before an interview”, asks others online if this is a “normal thing in Singapore”

Some even called the job a potential scam, suggesting that the deposit could be a way to collect money without actually providing any real work or payment.

The user who posted the screenshot said, “Need to deposit $ to work? Wah, [it’s my] first time [to] see [you] need to deposit money before you can start work.”

Another user commented, “This is a scam. Do NOT apply or deposit money.”

A third user wrote, “Sounds like a pyramid scheme.”

Still, one user gave the employer the benefit of the doubt, explaining that perhaps the deposit was meant to ensure employees wouldn’t run off with uniforms or other materials used at the event.

They added, “Can’t you find out more about the company background? Do some homework.”/TISG

Read also: Man gets anxious after his cousin, who borrowed S$8k from him, stopped responding to his messages

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

SG worker with leg injury says company questioned the validity of his medical certificate and denied him medical leave

December 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘You just have to count on yourself’: Is this also true for Singaporeans who rely on the traditional retirement model of CPF, personal savings and gratuity?

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

“Is the job a red flag?” Fresh grad receives job offer that has ‘higher than average pay but with no CPF, MC or AL’

December 12, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore is set to thrive as inflation drops and consumer spending soars

December 13, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

SG worker with leg injury says company questioned the validity of his medical certificate and denied him medical leave

December 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘This is a scam’: Job ad draws criticism online for requiring applicants to pay $20 deposit before starting work

December 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Singapore’s Changi Airport named world’s best airport again in 2024

December 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.