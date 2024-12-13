SINGAPORE: A job ad has been getting a lot of criticism online for its controversial requirement that applicants pay a $20 deposit before starting work.

On Thursday (Dec 12), a screenshot of the ad was shared on the subreddit r/SingaporeRaw, which showed the job details and requirements.

The ad outlines that the role involves “professionally facilitating events, engaging with clients, and assisting with simple event setup and teardown”.

It also lists other typical requirements, such as attending a one-hour training session, having an ITE certificate, and being at least 21 years old—nothing unusual for event-based positions.

However, concerns were raised when the advertisement indicated that candidates were required to pay a $20 deposit to secure their spot for the job.

While the ad notes that the deposit is refundable once the individual is paid for the event (which offers $45 per session), many are questioning whether it’s fair to ask people to pay upfront before they’ve actually done any work.

Some even called the job a potential scam, suggesting that the deposit could be a way to collect money without actually providing any real work or payment.

The user who posted the screenshot said, “Need to deposit $ to work? Wah, [it’s my] first time [to] see [you] need to deposit money before you can start work.”

Another user commented, “This is a scam. Do NOT apply or deposit money.”

A third user wrote, “Sounds like a pyramid scheme.”

Still, one user gave the employer the benefit of the doubt, explaining that perhaps the deposit was meant to ensure employees wouldn’t run off with uniforms or other materials used at the event.

They added, “Can’t you find out more about the company background? Do some homework.”/TISG

