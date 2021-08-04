Son from Indian family on Tanjong Pagar banner speaks out after backlash, says he is a citizen

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following the backlash that ensued when an Indian family’s photo was seen on a National Day banner in Tanjong Pagar GRC, a young man in the photo came forward to clarify.

In an Instagram post on Monday (2 Aug), local athlete Thiruben S/O Thana Rajan identified his family in the banner.

“That’s my family in a National Day poster,” the runner wrote on Instagram yesterday with a screenshot of Lee’s post. He said they were invited by the town council to represent the different races and religions of the community.

Mr Thiruben clarified that he and his family were “born and bred” Singapore citizens.

“[I] myself have been representing [S]ingapore in athletics since i was 15 years old. [I] don’t think i have to say much more than that,” he added.

He noted that his family was invited to be on one of 20 different banners that showcased families of different races, cultures and religions in Singapore. Each banner featured different groups of people of a variety of races and backgrounds.

The banner featuring the Indian family brought out sentiments among Singaporeans concerned about the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

After he posted the clarification on his Instagram page, many commented apologising to Mr Thiruben, saying that they stood with him.

