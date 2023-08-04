Netizen asks: “Should SG HDB build back those multi-generation apartments of 5-7 bedrooms to help families stay connected in the long run?”

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have weighed in on a question posed by a netizen regarding whether it would be a good idea for Singapore to bring back apartments large enough to allow families to live much closer to each other. While some rallied behind the idea, others raised possible issues that could arise should such a thing be allowed.

“Do you think HDB should build back those multi-generation apartments of five to seven bedrooms which will help families stay connected in the long run?” an anonymous user asked Singaporeans on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (Aug 2).

A handful of netizens commented on the post, sharing their two cents on the matter. While some responded with sarcasm, others agreed with the netizen.

“Great idea,” said one. “After I get PR or my new citizen I can sublet to 16 people from my village.”

“A great idea,” wrote another. “A family that stays together remains together.”

Another agreed but said, “I don’t think they’ll do that as HDB might make less money.”

Still, a fourth suggested, “Rather than that, allow a family package to get a certain number of units on the same floor or block (with terms and conditions).”

Other users, however, disagreed with the netizen’s idea. “No,” said one. “Families can stay close but not on the same block. Later police very busy–family drama is real.”

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to stay together,” shared another. “Sure got a lot of conflicts.”

Still, one user wrote, “HDB is separating family members apart by building small units.”

