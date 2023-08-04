Ken Chun Sing in Barbie world: Chan Chun Sing posts pic of Ken doll that looks like him

SINGAPORE: Ken Chun Sing, anyone? Or how about Ken Kee Chiu? No? The Education Minister may have joined the Barbie craze, which has taken the world by storm this summer, with the movie becoming a hit worldwide.

Suddenly, everyone appears to be getting in touch with their inner Barbie or Ken, including Mr Chan Chun Sing. On Friday (Aug 4), he posted photos on social media of a Ken doll that had been modified to look like him.

“Someone sent this to me … What I would look like, Barbie-fied. Ken or not?”

It is a pretty passable likeness, if we may say so ourselves, especially the expression on the face of “Ken Chun Sing.”

The Minister jokingly gave the photo an “A for effort” in the “Digital Art Category.”

However, he did point out the photo’s flaws, writing, “Would have been A++ if: Casio on left hand and not both.”

He added that the “Education Minister must lead by example, cannot unbutton top button to show chest.”

The doll in the photo is also remarkably buffed up, with especially (and unrealistically) beefy arms and chest.

Awww, Mr Chan. You really are “Kenough,” as many Instagram users pointed out.

Some pointed out that the other wristband could be an HPB fitness tracker, not a second watch.

Others had great fun with the picture, gently teasing Mr Chan.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts