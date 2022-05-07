Netflix cancels Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl, no special treatment even for British Royal family

- Advertisement -

Netflix has cancelled Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl, the latest among a slew of cancellations by the streaming service. Looks like Netflix is no longer prepared to treat even the British Royal family with a light hand. The production was a collaboration between Meghan Markle and David Furnish, who is also married to Elton John.

Netflix may appear to be backpedalling after spending tens of millions on an exclusive television deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The truth is, viewers are not going to keep paying for politically correct drama and stories that are not hard hitting. They want some dirt on the royals, maybe a Kardashian type thing with a royal twist.

Rumour has it that the announcement about Pearl being axed will spell big trouble for the Sussexes and their lucrative deals with Hollywood companies. At the end of the day, everyone wants a product that’s going to sell.

“Mark my words, Netflix’s announcement spells deep trouble for the Sussexes’ golden handcuffs deals with Hollywood companies, who, behind the glossy PR statements, are paying for product that will sell,” said journalist Dan Wooton.

“Netflix is no longer prepared to treat even its British Royal Family staff members with kid gloves.” So first to go in the sweeping cuts set to hit the company are the sorts of telly vanity projects that Netflix thought gave them kudos in liberal luvvie circles, but won’t end up resulting in shows that anyone wants to subscribe to watch, added Wooton.

The heat is now on the royal couple in exile to provide content that’s going to make people sit up in their seats and most likely what people want is stories about royal life, especially if they keep eyeballing the big money.

According to a statement on Prince Harry and Markle’s production company’s website Archewell the show revolves around a “young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power”. Markle has described Pearl as a show that “celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Last June, when the deal was announced, Meghan gushed: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Pearl is not the only animated series on Netflix to get the chop. Two other shows, Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses, were also cancelled by Netflix mid-production. This turn of events is likely due to Netflix having lost 200,000 subscribers.

Netflix said that Archewell Productions “remains a valued partner, and we are continuing to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.” Last month, Netflix reported a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade, sparking a plunge in its share price. Netflix blamed the quarter-over-quarter erosion on suspension of its service in Russia due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Disney showed earlier this year that it was closing the gap with market leader Netflix in America’s TV streaming wars.

