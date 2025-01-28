MALAYSIA: Every year, millions of families in Malaysia look forward to the much-anticipated reunion during the Chinese New Year (CNY). It’s a time for gathering, laughter, and good fortune. However, as families hit the road to reunite, many discover that the journey is less about speed and more about patience. With the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) estimating a staggering 2.6 million vehicles per day on the highways, the trip home might feel more like a slow crawl than a festive drive.

The tremendous Malaysian traffic jam

A column article in MalayMail wrote that a regular day’s drive from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh takes about two hours. However, it can feel like crossing multiple time zones during the CNY season. Smooth and efficient highways usually become car parks as millions of cars line up, inching forward at a snail’s pace. The situation can get so bad that the roads sometimes resemble a massive, sluggish snake winding its way across the country. What was once a two-hour drive can stretch into an eternity.

In these situations, it’s not uncommon to find yourself in bizarre predicaments—like waiting hours to park at a rest stop, only to find no available space or, worse yet, no basic amenities. One can’t help but think that a new product line of “Highway Emergency” adult diapers from Kimberly-Clark would be a timely release.

Why do we still drive?

Given the overwhelming congestion, one might wonder — why don’t more people fly to avoid the gruelling road trips? The reality is that despite the traffic, many Malaysians still opt to drive, especially those who can’t afford flights. The primary reason seems to be a desire for mobility. Having the flexibility to travel around once home is invaluable, especially in smaller towns or rural areas where ride-sharing services might not be available. Additionally, the cost of flights for entire families can quickly become prohibitive, making driving more economical.

For many, driving is also simply second nature. Malaysians are accustomed to being on the road, and relying on public transport or ride-sharing services like Grab or SOCAR feels unfamiliar, especially when a family reunion is involved. This combination of practicality and tradition keeps millions on the road each year, even if it means spending hours staring at the same licence plate.

Finding a way out — strategies for avoiding the madness

While there’s no guaranteed way to avoid the infamous traffic jams during CNY, there are a few strategies to make the journey more bearable. One approach is to travel on the first day of the festival. The roads are often empty, as many people are already at their destinations. This makes for a peaceful drive, almost like an oasis in a traffic storm. In fact, the serenity of the festival’s first day often feels like an apocalyptic calm, with everyone’s cars miraculously having disappeared, leaving only empty roads behind.

Alternatively, consider flying your family members in rather than making the trip yourself. If your parents or elders are up for it, why not treat them to Business Class? After all, nothing says “festive luxury” like avoiding the highway crawl altogether.

Lastly, if driving is essential, leave early to avoid the rush or travel during off-peak hours. This will at least give you the best chance of bypassing the worst of the congestion. And remember, if you do decide to hit the road, perhaps it’s best to avoid indulging in heavy meals or excessive drinks beforehand—staying clear-headed will help you navigate the madness.

A beautiful madness

The madness of Malaysia’s CNY traffic proves the strength of family bonds. Despite the hours spent stuck in traffic, people are willing to endure it all for a reunion with loved ones. This isn’t just a “problem”; it’s a beautiful reminder of how much we cherish those we hold dear. Whether you drive or fly, the goal is always the same — a joyful reunion with the ones you love most. So, buckle up, pack your patience, and enjoy the journey home.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)