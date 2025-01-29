SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently shared his thoughts online about how this year’s Chinese New Year feels quieter than usual.

“Anecdotally, it feels like the usual decorations for the CNY this year seem late; my neighbourhood still had Christmas lights in early January. The typical markets also hadn’t been set up, at least from my observation,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (Jan 27).

“Also, it is rare when it’s only about a month after New Year and Christmas, which might’ve made all the planning much more rushed. Christmas is a big thing in China and Taiwan, so it’s CNY immediately after New Year,” he said.

In addition to the timing, he speculated that the rainy weather this month might have dampened the festive atmosphere. The wet conditions, he suggested, could have made it difficult for outdoor businesses like Chinatown’s street markets to set up and attract the usual crowds.

On a larger scale, he also reckoned the quieter vibe might be linked to the ‘lukewarm’ economic climate. With tech companies announcing layoffs and an uncertain economic outlook, people may be less inclined to splurge on celebrations this year.

“Does anyone else feel like this Chinese New Year period isn’t as lively as it used to be? What do you think?” he asked.

“I have to admit it is a festivities burnout for me”

In the comments section, many echoed the man’s observations about this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, attributing the subdued atmosphere to factors like the rainy weather, the timing, and financial constraints.

One user added, “As a Chinese person celebrating Christmas, New Year’s, and Chinese New Year, I must admit it is a celebration burnout for me, especially being a parent: Shack lah, back-to-back lei.”

“I seriously want everything to be done by the time of the reunion dinner. Where got the mood?” the user added.

Another shared, “I typically find CNY to be a bit of a hassle. I don’t mind the holidays, but all the visitation, preparing angbao and other prep work, etc., makes me tired.”

Interestingly, some attributed it to generational differences and changing priorities, commenting that the excitement of the Chinese New Year may be waning as younger generations become less involved in traditional festivities.

Others, however, half-jokingly attributed the change to ‘old age,’ admitting that the thrill of Chinese New Year has faded for them over time.

The impact of the pandemic was also discussed. Several users felt that COVID-19 had fundamentally altered how people approach the celebration.

Another wrote, “I thought it was an unintended effect of COVID-19 shutdown, kinda like the two-child policy long ago. People stopped gathering for CNY during COVID-19 and realised it was way more peaceful and relaxing not to rush around doing the usual CNY things.”

Still, a handful disagreed, insisting that this year’s celebrations were as vibrant as those of previous years.

One user expressed, “Really? The supermarkets, especially Sheng Siong, had already started blasting the tong tong chiang music from Boxing Day, less festive?”

Another remarked, “I think you should walk in Chinatown before making a verdict.”

