SINGAPORE: Pasir Ris Park, known for its diverse ecosystem and home to a variety of wildlife, is at the centre of controversy as plans for the construction of built-to-order (BTO) flats near the park have sparked concerns among nature lovers.

Amid fears that the development will drive off native wild creatures, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) has reassured the public that an environmental management plan has been devised to minimize the impact on the flora and fauna.

The focal point of concern is the Kingfisher Pond at Pasir Ris Park, which houses a pair of rare Scunda Scops Owls and is frequented by a striking blue-eared kingfisher. Both species have become beloved attractions, drawing nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados to the park.

Given the attachment to these creatures, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean’s revelation last month that Parking Lot B of Pasir Ris Park and the adjacent forest area would be used to build BTO flats caused a stir.

Mr Teo emphasized that the project would exclude the Kingfisher Pond and the nearby mangroves. Preparations for the construction are set to commence this month, according to a notice board placed by the HDB in Car Park B.

While the HDB plans to create a 50-meter-wide tree corridor to separate the construction site from Pasir Ris Park, concerns have been raised regarding the potential disturbance to wildlife, especially the 11 species of birds residing in the mangroves, Kingfisher Pond, and Tampines River.

Nature lovers and photography enthusiasts expressed apprehension about the impact of construction noise on the wildlife. Richard Koh, a 68-year-old nature tour guide, told TODAY that the project’s proximity to the river and mangrove trail could drive away animals. Retiree Rick Szeto, 60, highlighted to the publication the potential impact on both the construction area and the surrounding woods and kingfisher ponds.

Tan Chao Yuan, a 35-year-old legal consultant, voiced concerns about the potential displacement of the rare owls, saying, “These owls have become accustomed to people here, and I think it will be difficult to find such friendly owls again.”

Responding to these concerns, the HDB assured that an environmental study had been conducted, and the BTO project was carefully designed to minimize the impact on Pasir Ris Park’s biodiversity.

Emphasizing its commitment to meeting housing demands and facilitating families living close to their parents, the HDB said, “We have conducted an environmental study of the site, and the new pre-sale flat project has been carefully designed based on this study to reduce the impact on the biodiversity of the park and mangroves.”

The HDB pledged to release the environmental management plan and project monitoring report to address the public’s worries.

The authority also confirmed that Pasir Ris Park Car Park B would cease operations but assured that the mangroves and Kingfisher Pond would be retained and remain open to the public during the construction period.