SINGAPORE: A forum letter calling for face masks to be made mandatory again has been circulating on online forums and messaging platforms, while Health Minister Ong Ye Kung assured Singaporeans that the latest Covid-19 surge is under control and that no mask mandate will be imposed for now.

The letter, written by an individual named Joseph Tay and published by the national broadsheet on Tuesday (19 Dec), urged the authorities to take action before the situation becomes dire.

Noting that some individuals decline to wear masks while on public transport despite appearing obviously unwell, Mr Tay suggested that “the Government may be understandably reluctant to take a tougher stance because of the potential economic impact.”

But, he said, imposing a mask mandate in public transport and hospitals would help curb virus transmission. He added, “Let’s not wait till the situation becomes dire to take action.”

On Friday, the Minister for Health assuaged concerns over the spike in covid cases and suggested that the ongoing wave may have peaked, as the data shows three consecutive days of declining infection numbers.

Mr Ong asserted that the situation is under control despite the strain on the healthcare system, with 600 to 700 hospital beds of Singapore’s 10,000-bed strong hospital system currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The Minister acknowledged the public’s request to reinstate mask mandates, especially in public transport. However, he emphasized that such measures are not deemed necessary at present. He said, “If it is necessary to do so, Singapore will mandate it, but for this wave, we can withstand this without additional safe-distancing measures.”

While warning of a potential “slight surge” during year-end festivities, Mr Ong expressed confidence in the current control measures. He urged individuals to take personal responsibility, advising, “When you are sick, do wear a mask, do stay at home. If you have to come into contact with someone, then wear a mask.”