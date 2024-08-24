Song Ji Eun, the beloved singer, dancer, and actress known for her roles in dramas like My Secret Romance and Melting Me Softly, is about to embark on a new journey as she prepares to marry YouTuber Park We, as reported by PINKVILLA.

The couple recently delighted fans by sharing stunning pre-wedding photos, capturing their joy and anticipation for their upcoming wedding this fall. Song Ji Eun shared these lovely pictures of the pair on Instagram on Aug 23. They seem to be filled with pleasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송지은 SONGJIEUN🇰🇷 (@bimil_jieun)

Love heals

Song Ji Eun said that as she takes steps towards the beginning of the journey with her loved one, who is the greatest certainty in life, love has healed and completed many things along the way.

“Right now, we want to develop into a small church that shares the love bestowed upon us. Please extend your sincere congrats on our initial move,” she said.

Fans have closely followed the couple’s journey, especially through Park We’s YouTube channel, WERACLE, where they’ve shared glimpses of their wedding preparations.

Park We’s channel chronicles their love story and raises awareness about disabilities, inspiring a supportive community of followers who have showered the couple with well-wishes.

Tenacity and might

The tale of Park We is one of tenacity and might. In 2014, he suffered a life-changing accident, falling from a 10-foot building and sustaining spinal injuries that left him paralyzed.

Despite this, he made a remarkable partial recovery, becoming a symbol of hope through his journey.

Park We, the son of filmmaker Park Chan Hong, renowned for dramas like Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus and Beautiful World, always motivates people with his unwavering optimism and willpower.

As their wedding day approaches, Song Ji Eun and Park We are surrounded by love and support from fans worldwide.