SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking for advice because his parents were pressuring him financially.

In an anonymous post on the confessions page NUSWhispers, the man wrote that despite giving his working parents a monthly allowance, expensive gifts for every festival, and fully paid yearly overseas holidays, they called him useless and unfilial for not earning S$10,000 a month.

“I don’t understand why they treat me like that”, he lamented, adding that he found it impossible to talk to them and explain his situation.

“Whenever I explain to them, they will ask me to go earn more money and say I am useless for not earning 10k a month like other relatives”, he wrote.

He added that he had not taken money from them since junior college, working part-time. His university fees were also covered by a scholarship he won.

In other news, earlier this year, a woman also took to social media, frustrated with her parents’ favouritism for her younger sister.

In an anonymous post to the popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that when she was five, her mother was pregnant with her sister. At one point, she said:

“I threw a tantrum. I can’t remember the details, but I fell from the sofa, and it ended up with both my mother and me going to the hospital and my sister being born premature (7 months).

She stayed in the ICU for weeks. From then on, I was being reminded by my parents of my ‘evilness’.”

She added that when her sister was three months old and contracted the flu, it affected her brain. Even this was blamed on the woman because “it’s the premature (sic) that caused her to be weaker hence a small fever affected her brain.

(She became a slower learner and needed to attend special school).”

“I usually wear what my cousins passed down while my sisters get to shop and buy clothes. I get only $5 as pocket money (for recess and lunch), while my sister gets $7. My sisters get to spend their angbao money while I have to give all of them back.

Even my maid is allowed to neglect me, but she never did; instead, she is the only one who cares about me”, the woman lamented.

