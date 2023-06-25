‘My mother keeps pressuring me to work at our hawker stall even if my father says I don’t have to’ — Son complains

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user u/Administrative_Leg85 wrote on r/askSingapore on Thursday (June 22) that his father needs a helper at his stall to talk to customers and handle orders, which his mother asked him to do. When he was younger, he used to help with cooking but not did not interact with customers, as he was “horrible” at it.

The Reddit user works as a chef in a fine dining establishment, but his mum is asking him to resign and eventually take over the stall. “My dad has said that I don’t need to take over the stall or even help out since I already know what I want to do in life and he just wants my mum to help him with the stall since she is a stay at home mother and pretty nobody is at home nowadays.”

The post author added that he had told his mum often that he didn’t want to take over, but his mother has been insistent. “She has gone as far as to call me a useless son for not helping him, should I just not help at all?”

Commenters on the post encouraged him to “Live your own life.”

“Sounds like your mom doesn’t want to work and is trying to pressure you to take her place. It’s short-sighted and selfish when most hawkers of my parents’ generation are discouraging their kids from taking over since it’s hard thankless work. You might want to talk to your dad and have him tell your mom to stop,” another wrote.

A netizen saw the lighter side and wrote, “All i can say is fine dining chef takes over kopitiam stall is gonna make one hell of a sensational headline haha.”

Others pointed out that his mum’s behaviour likely reflects her own attitudes.

