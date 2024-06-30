SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to share that her boss has implemented a strict workplace rule that prohibits employees from engaging in casual conversations.

“My boss doesn’t allow us to talk at work. [Or else] she will increase workload,” she wrote. “I have not seen a workplace that doesn’t allow people to talk. And when we talk, it’s usually in passing or max 20 mins.”

She also mentioned that their supervisors or managers would promptly notify employees via text whenever their boss overhears a peep of conversation.

“This has caused tension and… feels like mental abuse towards the work culture,” she added, describing the negative impact of the policy.

Furthermore, she explained that despite already having a heavy workload, her boss continues to assign them even more tasks. As a result, many employees have had to cut their usual hour-long lunch breaks short to just 30 minutes.

“Most of us take 30 mins only as we use the other 30 mins to complete the rest of the load,” she said.

“This is really the worst workplace culture. No talking at all?”

In the comments section, many were surprised that such a workplace rule exists. They questioned how communication and meetings were managed in such an environment, pondering if only the bosses were permitted to speak.

A few also expressed that they wouldn’t stay in that kind of workplace if the pay were under S$10,000.

One netizen said, “This is really the worst workplace culture. No talking at all? Your boss thinks y’all working in a library arh? Even staff working at the library will talk to communicate. Don’t talk, how do you guys communicate? Or even work?

Everything through text arh? Might as well work at home lol. Boss is a joke, the entire thing is a joke, now the only serious thing is to quit and find a better job.”

Another netizen commented that her boss sounded like the ‘typical unstable single auntie type.’

He also asked what her boss’s position was in the company, suggesting that if she’s only at the director level, reporting her to HR could still be an option.

However, he also noted that it might be simpler to start looking for another job and move on as soon as a similar offer arises. A third netizen encouraged the employee to post a review on Glassdoor and report her boss.

In contrast, some individuals, particularly introverts and those with social anxiety viewed the policy favourably. One netizen remarked, “Dream workplace. I would love to not hear my idiot coworkers yapping all day long.”

Read also: “Pay first, claim later nonsense” — Company expects me to use my personal credit/debit card to pay for their disbursements

Featured image by Depositphotos