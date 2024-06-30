Featured News Lifestyle

“My boss doesn’t allow us to talk at work, or else she will increase workload” — Singaporean suffers from her company work policy

ByYoko Nicole

June 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to share that her boss has implemented a strict workplace rule that prohibits employees from engaging in casual conversations.

“My boss doesn’t allow us to talk at work. [Or else] she will increase workload,” she wrote. “I have not seen a workplace that doesn’t allow people to talk. And when we talk, it’s usually in passing or max 20 mins.”

She also mentioned that their supervisors or managers would promptly notify employees via text whenever their boss overhears a peep of conversation.

“This has caused tension and… feels like mental abuse towards the work culture,” she added, describing the negative impact of the policy.

Furthermore, she explained that despite already having a heavy workload, her boss continues to assign them even more tasks. As a result, many employees have had to cut their usual hour-long lunch breaks short to just 30 minutes. 

“Most of us take 30 mins only as we use the other 30 mins to complete the rest of the load,” she said.

See also  Is Singapore's Tech Job Market Saturated?

“This is really the worst workplace culture. No talking at all?”

In the comments section, many were surprised that such a workplace rule exists. They questioned how communication and meetings were managed in such an environment, pondering if only the bosses were permitted to speak. 

A few also expressed that they wouldn’t stay in that kind of workplace if the pay were under S$10,000.

One netizen said, “This is really the worst workplace culture. No talking at all? Your boss thinks y’all working in a library arh? Even staff working at the library will talk to communicate. Don’t talk, how do you guys communicate? Or even work?

Everything through text arh? Might as well work at home lol. Boss is a joke, the entire thing is a joke, now the only serious thing is to quit and find a better job.”

Another netizen commented that her boss sounded like the ‘typical unstable single auntie type.’

He also asked what her boss’s position was in the company, suggesting that if she’s only at the director level, reporting her to HR could still be an option.

See also  Singaporean woman tries living in JB to save money on rent, commutes daily to SG for work, finds out if it's really worth it

However, he also noted that it might be simpler to start looking for another job and move on as soon as a similar offer arises. A third netizen encouraged the employee to post a review on Glassdoor and report her boss. 

In contrast, some individuals, particularly introverts and those with social anxiety viewed the policy favourably. One netizen remarked, “Dream workplace. I would love to not hear my idiot coworkers yapping all day long.”

Read also: “Pay first, claim later nonsense” — Company expects me to use my personal credit/debit card to pay for their disbursements

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

30 yo man prefers temp jobs over full-time work, says he’s “perfectly content with S$13.5 per hour” because the job is not stressful

October 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Thailand’s luxury market set to surpass Singapore in 2024, projected to reach $4.93 billion as wealthy shoppers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar flock to Bangkok

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Not everyone is charmed when Japanese traveller dons SIA’s iconic sarong kebaya on flight, but crew says it’s no problem

October 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Personal Finance

Investing Disasters: Rookie mistakes that could cost you everything!

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Middle-class stuck in financial rut: Are you making these costly cash blunders?

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.