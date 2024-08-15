;
Motorcyclists and pillion riders entering or leaving Singapore via land checkpoints may now use QR Code Clearance

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced on Tuesday (Aug 13) that motorcyclists and their pillion riders arriving in and departing from Singapore through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints may use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

This takes effect on Thursday, Aug 15 and is part of ICA’s endeavours to provide travellers with a passport-less immigration clearance experience under the New Clearance Concept.

This new clearance system significantly allows travellers to integrate several details into a single QR code.

For example, a motorcyclist who has a pillion rider may present just one group QR code for immigration clearance as opposed to the past, when each individual needed to have their passport scanned as part of the clearance process.

This cuts into the time it usually takes at checkpoints.

Read also: June 1: Malaysians can enter Singapore using QR codes instead of passports for immigration clearance

Details regarding how to generate the QR code may be found here, and ICA has published a step-by-step process on its website and Facebook page as well.

See also  Heavy congestion at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints continues with 5-hour jam on Good Friday
Screengrab/ICA

The authority has also posted the following things to note when using the QR code clearance:

  • QR codes that do not tally with the details of the motorcyclist or pillion rider or contain details of more than two passports in a group QR code will be rejected. Motorcyclists and their pillion riders must present their passports for clearance.
  • Travellers must continue to carry their passports as ICA may still require them to produce their passports for verification. Travellers will also need their passports for immigration clearance overseas.
  • Travellers must update their QR codes if they have changed their passports. Otherwise, the QR codes will be rejected when presented at the checkpoint.
  • First-time foreign visitors and foreigners re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their passport for immigration clearance. They can clear immigration using the QR code for subsequent trips.

This is just one step to streamlining the clearance process at land checkpoints and facilitating faster travel time. The QR code clearance initiative will be extended to cargo vehicle drivers and their accompanying assistants by the end of the month.

See also  ICA cautions of long waiting times at Woodlands and Tuas during Labour Day long weekend

Bus passengers, meanwhile, may begin to use the new scheme by the end of the year. /TISG

Read related: Trial run for QR Code Immigration Clearance System for Johor-Singapore factory buses to start soon

