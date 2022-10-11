Home News Morning Digest, Oct 11

Morning Digest, Oct 11

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Netizen says ‘I’m not Hindu but I’d like to gift something to my colleagues who celebrate Deepavali, what’s a suitable gift other than snacks?’

 

Photo: rawpixel/Freepik

A netizen asked for advice concerning a “suitable” gift for Deepavali for their colleagues who will be celebrating the holiday later this month.

While not being Hindu themselves, they still desired to give gifts but said they felt awkward about asking their colleagues directly, and therefore took to the anonymous SGWhispers page to gather suggestions.

Read more here…

 

Jamus Lim: In light of high inflation, CPF OA could pay more interest to help us all cope with higher costs

 

Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Jamus Lim

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim tackled higher interest rates recently, noting that this has been a global occurrence, and isn’t just happening in Singapore. It has meant that people have had to face higher mortgage bills, loan repayments, and other payables, on top of the higher prices of goods.

For savers, the Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament wrote in an Oct 7 Facebook post, the “situation could be better.”

Read more here…

What Are Singapore Treasury Bills and Are They a Good Investment?

 

what-are-singapore-treasury-bills-and-are-they-a-good-investment?

We all know by now that it’s not the best idea to leave our excess cash in a bank savings account. After all, with some savings accounts giving as low as 0.05% per annum interest, the meagre returns are insufficient in helping us beat inflation in the long run.

Meanwhile, high-yield savings accounts such as multiplier accounts with higher interest rates may make you jump through more hoops to unlock higher interest rates.

Read more here…

 

Involved with a married man? Here’s how to know when your relationship with him is legitimate or if he’s just stringing you along…

 

Relationships are not an easy business to navigate, and it’s ten times harder if you’re involved with a married man. Bad enough that many women have to bear the tag of home wrecker and, for some who have married themselves, the scarlet letter of adultery.

No one sets out to be in such a predicament, but here’s how to know when your relationship with him is legitimate or if he is just stringing you along.

Read more here…

 

Korean Stars: Natural Beauty or Plastic Surgery?

 

rumours-say-these-korean-stars-had-plastic-surgery

South Korea is known to be the plastic surgery capital of the world, and there are also celebrities who have been said to undergo such ‘transformations’.

These celebrities have beautiful features, but not many own up to having gone under the knife.

Read more here…

