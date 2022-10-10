Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 10

- Advertisement -

Netizen says ‘my partner & I have cheated multiple times, it doesn’t sour our relationship at all… it strengthens our bond and builds trust’

On the anonymous NUSWhispers Facebook page on Friday (Oct 7), a netizen wrote that he and his partner “have cheated multiple times” which “does not sour our relationship at all. “In fact, I feel that allowing it to happen strengthens our bond and builds trust. We all have our needs, wants and desires, and sometimes we are unable to fulfill it with just one person,” he added. Read more here…

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who is respectful to his opponents; avoids stepping on Man City’s badge, spotted by fans

Not many football players are able to show as much class as Cristiano Ronaldo would, recently he avoided walking over a Manchester City badge on the floor. News outlets are praising Ronaldo for being such a humble and respectful player, regardless of his calibre. Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining Manchester City, before returning to his home team last season. A video uploaded on Twitter showed him avoiding the Man City badge next to the players’ entrance. Read more here…

WP’s Gerald Giam wants government to set targets for Healthier SG framework

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently presented the Healthier Sg white paper in parliament, with the eventual aim to support individuals taking care of their own health and wellness and striving towards our vision of long and healthy lives for Singaporeans.

This was outlined with several key proposals such as focusing strongly on preventive care, fostering lasting relationships between residents and family doctors and building strong partnerships within the community.

Read more here…

Affordable universal healthcare plan if SDP’s Paul Tambyah becomes Singapore health minister

Singapore Democratic Party’s chairman Professor Paul Tambyah, who recently launched his own TikTok account, was asked if there is anything he would like to improve should he find himself in the position of the country’s health minister.

The infectious diseases expert started off by going after the many schemes that are available to Singaporeans and suggested that he would introduce a less complex system which would better serve the population.

Read more here…

India’s Mukesh Ambani, 2nd-richest man in Asia, to open family office in Singapore

Joining a number of the world’s wealthiest individuals—such as James Dyson, Sergey Brin, and Li Ka-Shing—in setting up an office in Singapore is India’s Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is a cool US$86.6 billion (S$124 billion).

Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s most valuable company. He is the second-richest man in Asia, after billionaire tycoon Gautam Shantilal Adani, who is also from India.

Read more here…

