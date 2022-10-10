Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who is respectful to his opponents; avoids stepping on Man City’s badge, spotted by fans

- Advertisement -

Not many football players are able to show as much class as Cristiano Ronaldo would, recently he avoided walking over a Manchester City badge on the floor. News outlets are praising Ronaldo for being such a humble and respectful player, regardless of his calibre.

Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining Manchester City, before returning to his home team last season. A video uploaded on Twitter showed him avoiding the Man City badge next to the players’ entrance.

Praise for Cristiano Ronaldo by fans



🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo avoided stepping on Man City’s badge in a great show of respect pic.twitter.com/de5GHatA3X — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 4, 2022

Twitter users praised the 37-year-old for his courtesy and respect for a competing team. However, there were some fans debating each other about this, Manchester United fans mocking City claiming that their team is “crap” hence why Ronaldo didn’t step on the badge and City fans retaliated by showing United’s recent whacking.

Ronaldo fans claim that he is a proper gentleman, but the media loves painting the Portuguese player in a negative light. Others claimed that he did not step on the pitch either (referring to Manchester United’s recent heavy loss).

Another player, Luis Suárez did something similar back in April. However, it is stated by the British press that Ronaldo is the latest prominent athlete to do so. He was not used in the latest match against City, which led to United’s downfall, according to many.

Ten Hag’s weird reasoning for not using Ronaldo

United’s manager, Ten Hag, claimed to not place Ronaldo due to having respect towards his reputation. A question for Ten Hag, how much faith do you lack in yourself that your confidence level is so low that you would rather ‘keep a player’s reputation’ instead of using them to your full advantage?

Ronaldo is anticipated to play during United’s trip to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, according to Ten Hag in his pre-game press conference, “he’s not happy that he wasn’t playing Sunday, but that wasn’t the question.

“The question was about his mood when he’s around and if he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play, he’s p***ed off when he’s not playing.

“I can’t see that relation, that he’s not coming when we’re 4-0, 5-1, 6-1 down, I didn’t bring him out of respect. It’s nothing to do with what’s happening in the future or January or next year.

“I don’t see he’s unhappy. He’s happy, he’s training well, he’s enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there’s a good spirit, that’s not the point, it’s important as it’s a base to work well.

“I never talk about my conversations with the players, it’s between us, that’s quite clear. Especially Cristiano, he’s really competitive, as we all know. He’s not happy when he’s not playing.

“But I already said and I have to repeat, he’s training well, he has a good mood, he’s motivated and he gives his best, that is what we expect.”

For more stories on the world-famous Cristiano Ronaldo, click here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg