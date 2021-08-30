Cristiano Ronaldo will earn more than S$1 million a week at Man Utd

- Advertisement -

London — In his two-year contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will be earning more than £560,000 (S$1.03 million) a week, reported Telegraph Sport on Sunday (Aug 29), making him the highest-ever earner in the Premier League.

On Friday (Aug 27), the English football club announced that it would acquire the five-time Balloon d’Or winner 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

The agreement consists of Man United paying Juventus €15 million (S$23.8 million) as a transfer-free with a possible extra €8 million (S$12.6 million) in add-on fees, reported Sportico.

Man United, along with Ronaldo’s representatives, is currently finalizing the two-year contract and checking any health or visa issues.

Man United also did not foresee signing the Portuguese star as they expected him to stay in Italy with another year left in his contract, according to Sportico.

However, the club took the opportunity when the summer transfer window opened, following Juventus’ failure to get past the Champions League quarterfinals across three seasons.

Business Day reported that the deal sent Man United shares 5.8 per cent higher in the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Ronaldo is expected to play against Newcastle on Sept 11, in what will be his first game of the season. /TISG

