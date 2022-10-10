Affordable universal healthcare plan if SDP’s Paul Tambyah becomes Singapore health minister

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party’s chairman Professor Paul Tambyah, who recently launched his own TikTok account, was asked if there is anything he would like to improve should he find himself in the position of the country’s health minister.

The infectious diseases expert started off by going after the many schemes that are available to Singaporeans and suggested that he would introduce a less complex system which would better serve the population.

“Definitely the first thing I would do is to get rid of the complicated healthcare financing system. We have Medisave, Medishield Life, Medifund, Careshield Life, Eldershield, the Pioneer Generation Package, Merdeka Generation, Chas Orange, Chas Blue,” said Prof Tambyah.

“This would be replaced with a single-payer universal health insurance card, and what this means is that individuals would pay a fixed amount. For those who cannot afford, the government would pay the balance, and this would cover a basic evidence-based healthcare package for everyone.”

This was first proposed by the party a decade ago when they introduced the SDP’s Healthcare Plan, which includes removing the 3M system of Medisave, Medifund and Medishield and returning the Medisave money to one’s CPF Ordinary Account.

Other proposals include a single-payer system by establishing the National Health Investment Fund (NHIF) which the government and the people contribute into. It also calls for compulsory individual contributions to the NHIF to be taken from one’s CPF. The amount will average $427 per year per person (or $40 a month) depending on one’s level of income.

Towards the end of the TikTok video, Prof Tambyah paid tribute to the frontliners that have been working tirelessly not only during this pandemic but through the years making sure that those needing medical attention get the adequate care they need.

“Singapore has some of the world’s best doctors, nurses and allied health professionals. They need to be given the freedom to do what they love and what they are trained for to look after the people of Singapore when they get sick,” added Prof Tambyah.

“When the SDP first proposed our healthcare plan in 2012 we are pleased to note that the government followed many of our ideas, although they watered them down. Like Medishield Life.”

“If and when I do become Minister for Health in Singapore, everyone will get the benefits of a full and affordable universal healthcare plan at a sustainable and affordable price.”

The video posted on Saturday afternoon has attracted nearly 200 positive and encouraging comments, with some netizens looking forward to seeing Prof Tambyah as a possible Singapore Health Minister.

But one comment stood out, as the commenter felt that it would be better if the SDP chairman were to switch sides and don the white shirt instead.

