Morning Digest, Oct 10

Man says he didn’t know throwing & twirling cat like a doll was animal abuse

Videos of a man twirling a cat on the floor and flinging the animal in the air have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. Furthermore, it was revealed that the cat wasn’t his, as his then, relationship partner shared videos of the abuse on Instagram on Oct 7. He was caught on camera throwing the cat into the air and barely managed to catch it back. Read more here…

Tan Kheng Hua: Proud of daughter, 24, for not blindly following ‘S’pore paradigms’ after graduating from uni; no full-time job, no plans yet, and that’s okay says mum

The lack of plans her 24-year-old daughter has after graduation has made actress Tan Kheng Hua very proud, and she explains why. “My daughter Shi-An graduated early this year. No, she hasn’t gotten a full-time job. No, she doesn’t exactly know what she wants to do in a fully committed way,” said the 59-year-old actress in an Instagram post on Oct 7. Read more here…

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought to another, and at times these thoughts can be extremely negative as well. A disturbing, violent or aggressive thought is nothing to be ashamed of as thoughts are just that and too many things should not be read into them. Read more here…

Netizen reminds others that ‘you’ll inflict insurmountable amount of pain to your loved ones if you die by suicide’ and pleads ‘don’t leave people like us behind’

The anguish a person feels after a loved one takes their own life was the subject of a recent post on the anonymous NUS Whispers Facebook page. As they began their post with a trigger warning due to “Sensitive material on suicide,” we issue the same warning that this article contains potentially distressing material for certain readers. Read more here…

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health & well-being From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away, said the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (Oct 7). Employers are now encouraged to initiate discussions with their helpers ahead of the effective date using the MDW rest day guide. Read more here…

