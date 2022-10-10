Home News Morning Digest, Oct 10

Morning Digest, Oct 10

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Man says he didn’t know throwing & twirling cat like a doll was animal abuse

 

Photo: IG screengrab/@pidanlee

Videos of a man twirling a cat on the floor and flinging the animal in the air have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the cat wasn’t his, as his then, relationship partner shared videos of the abuse on Instagram on Oct 7. He was caught on camera throwing the cat into the air and barely managed to catch it back.

Read more here…

 

Tan Kheng Hua: Proud of daughter, 24, for not blindly following ‘S’pore paradigms’ after graduating from uni; no full-time job, no plans yet, and that’s okay says mum

 

Photo: IG screengrab/khenghua

The lack of plans her 24-year-old daughter has after graduation has made actress Tan Kheng Hua very proud, and she explains why.

“My daughter Shi-An graduated early this year. No, she hasn’t gotten a full-time job. No, she doesn’t exactly know what she wants to do in a fully committed way,” said the 59-year-old actress in an Instagram post on Oct 7.

Read more here…

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

 

the-right-way-to-manage-intrusive-thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought to another, and at times these thoughts can be extremely negative as well.

A disturbing, violent or aggressive thought is nothing to be ashamed of as thoughts are just that and too many things should not be read into them.

Read more here…

 

Netizen reminds others that ‘you’ll inflict insurmountable amount of pain to your loved ones if you die by suicide’ and pleads ‘don’t leave people like us behind’

 

Photo: Unsplash/roadtripwithraj (for illustration purposes only).

The anguish a person feels after a loved one takes their own life was the subject of a recent post on the anonymous NUS Whispers Facebook page.

As they began their post with a trigger warning due to “Sensitive material on suicide,” we issue the same warning that this article contains potentially distressing material for certain readers.

Read more here…

 

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health & well-being

 

Photo: FB/sgministryofmanpower

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away, said the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (Oct 7).

Employers are now encouraged to initiate discussions with their helpers ahead of the effective date using the MDW rest day guide.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Relationships

Involved with a married man? Here’s how to know when your relationship with him is legitimate or if he’s just stringing you along…

Relationships are not an easy business to navigate, and it’s ten times harder if you’re involved with a married man. Bad enough that many women have to bear the tag of home wrecker and, for some who have married...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who is respectful to his opponents; avoids stepping on Man City’s badge, spotted by fans

Not many football players are able to show as much class as Cristiano Ronaldo would, recently he avoided walking over a Manchester City badge...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen says ‘my partner & I have cheated multiple times, it doesn’t sour our relationship at all… it strengthens our bond and builds trust’

On the anonymous NUSWhispers Facebook page on Friday (Oct 7), a netizen wrote that he and his partner “have cheated multiple times” which “does...
Read more
Featured News

WP’s Gerald Giam wants government to set targets for Healthier SG framework

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently presented the Healthier Sg white paper in parliament, with the eventual aim to support individuals taking care of...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen says ‘I’m not Hindu but I’d like to gift something to my colleagues who celebrate Deepavali, what’s a suitable gift other than snacks?’

A netizen asked for advice concerning a “suitable” gift for Deepavali for their colleagues who will be celebrating the holiday later this month. While not...
Read more
Relationships

Involved with a married man? Here’s how to know when your relationship with him is legitimate or if he’s just stringing you along…

Relationships are not an easy business to navigate, and it’s ten times harder if you’re involved with a married...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who is respectful to his opponents; avoids stepping on Man City’s badge, spotted by fans

Not many football players are able to show as much class as Cristiano Ronaldo would, recently he avoided walking...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen says ‘my partner & I have cheated multiple times, it doesn’t sour our relationship at all… it strengthens our bond and builds trust’

On the anonymous NUSWhispers Facebook page on Friday (Oct 7), a netizen wrote that he and his partner “have...
Read more
Featured News

WP’s Gerald Giam wants government to set targets for Healthier SG framework

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently presented the Healthier Sg white paper in parliament, with the eventual aim to...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore