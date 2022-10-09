Man says he didn’t know throwing & twirling cat like a doll was animal abuse

- Advertisement -

Videos of a man twirling a cat on the floor and flinging the animal in the air have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the cat wasn’t his, as his then, relationship partner shared videos of the abuse on Instagram on Oct 7. He was caught on camera throwing the cat into the air and barely managed to catch it back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pidan Humdan🇸🇬🐱 (@pidanlee)

“Animal cruelty isn’t childish or funny! What are you thinking when you abuse my cat? Please share. This person keeps harassing my mom even until today,” said Instagram user @pidanlee.

The post included footage of a man holding an orange tabby by the hind legs and dropping his arm to his side before swinging the feline like a pendulum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pidan Humdan🇸🇬🐱 (@pidanlee)

The man also twirled the cat rapidly on the floor on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pidan Humdan🇸🇬🐱 (@pidanlee)

Netizens commented on the post, asking for more details on the man, as they would report the incident to the authorities. “This isn’t the first time I’ve reported animal abuse and cruelty, so I will do what I can do to help,” said Instagram user @giselethepersian.

The cat’s guardian has since alerted the Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS), which was followed by a statement from the man in the videos.

The man, named Jimmy Wong, apologised in an Instagram post on Saturday (Oct 8), noting he “had no intention to hurt the cat.”

“I did not know that playing with the cat in such a manner would risk hurting the cat, and it was never in my intention to cause hurt or harm to the cat.”

Wong then acknowledged that his actions “created unhappiness and displeasure” and apologised.

He continued to explain that the previous posts claiming his actions caused injuries to the cat were actually due to other circumstances.

“During each of these incidents, at no time before or after, did (the cat guardian) express displeasure in the way I handled her cat,” said Wong.

“Additionally, it should be noted that not only was she present during all three incidents, she also personally recorded the incidents using her home’s CCTV and her personal handphone camera.”

Meanwhile, the cat guardian explained in another Instagram post that she couldn’t stop Wong then. “Loot at his size. That night he almost killed us. I am really tired. I could not stay in a relationship with someone who is abusive,” she explained.

The cat guardian has also filed a police report on Wong for harassing and doxing her over the animal abuse claims. She noted that police investigations were ongoing. /TISG

