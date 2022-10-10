Home News Featured News Netizen says 'my partner & I have cheated multiple times, it doesn't...

Netizen says ‘my partner & I have cheated multiple times, it doesn’t sour our relationship at all… it strengthens our bond and builds trust’

"Not to discredit my partner as she is a nice and intelligent person, but she is not good at everything, and I admit that I am not either. So sometimes we have to look for other partners to fulfill our needs." — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
On the anonymous NUSWhispers Facebook page on Friday (Oct 7), a netizen wrote that he and his partner “have cheated multiple times” which “does not sour our relationship at all.

“In fact, I feel that allowing it to happen strengthens our bond and builds trust. We all have our needs, wants and desires, and sometimes we are unable to fulfill it with just one person,” he added.

He went on to say that neither he nor his partner is “good at everything,” and therefore they sometimes “have to look for other partners to fulfill our needs.”

And, his last paragraph went like this:

“We try not to get caught but nowadays technology is making to pretty difficult. For example, our last ordeal was when they actually shuffle the questions AND answer choices so even when I’m right beside my partner, her “Question 4” and my “Question 4” is totally different, which makes it so much harder to cheat because we can’t simply whisper the question number and answers to each other.”

The netizen’s “hot take” on cheating was then roasted online:

But some appeared not to understand the post at all.

One even had someone else explain the post completely.

Some commenters, including the page admin, got the netizen’s “plot twist” right away, and called him on it.

It is, however, understandable why readers mistook his actual meaning of cheating, while also proving that not everyone reads a post or story till the end before commenting. /TISG

Woman asks if she should stay with her cheating ex who she loves, or with another guy who loves her but she has no feelings for

