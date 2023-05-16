Morning Digest, May 16

UNIVERSITY OF THE ARTS LOGO UNDER FIRE FOR LACK OF CREATIVITY AND “LAZY” CONCEPT

SINGAPORE: The newly released logo of the soon-to-open University of the Arts (UAS) has been met with brickbats online, with several Singaporeans asserting that it is ironic for the logo of an arts university to suffer from a lack of creativity.

UAS is Singapore’s first and only arts university and was founded on an alliance of Singapore’s pioneering and leading arts institutions, LASALLE College of the Arts (LASALLE) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

SEA GAMES: ALL-LOCAL-BORN PADDLERS WIN MEN’S TEAM GOLD MEDAL WITH FORMER MEDALLIST GAO NING AS COACH

SINGAPORE — It was a historic win for the Singapore table tennis team as an all local-born squad won the gold medal, seeing off the challenge from arch-rivals Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team event at the Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall. They last won the medal when Singapore hosted the SEA Games in 2015. The following SEA Games in 2017, Singapore won silver, and there was no team event in 2019. In the previous SEA Games held last year in Vietnam, Singapore settled for joint bronze with Vietnam.

It brought table tennis success in the past as Singapore, with a mix of China-born players and local players, won seven men’s team gold medals between 1999 and 2015. Singapore won the medals in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, and 2015.

AVS IDENTIFIES SEMBAWANG RESIDENT WHO DUMPED 30 CATS AT VOID DECK

SINGAPORE: The person who abandoned 30 to 40 cats on the ground floor of an HDB block at Sembawang Crescent has been identified after cat lovers managed to catch most of the felines set loose.

Facebook user Kelly Tan brought the issue to light on Thursday (May 11) in a post on the “Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats” Facebook page.

PORSCHE ENGULFED IN FLAMES AT SENTOSA COVE UNIT

SINGAPORE: Footage an eyewitness took of a Porsche on fire is going viral online. The incident took place in the driveway of a Sentosa Cove unit on Friday evening (May 12).

A video showing the blaze, posted online by TikTok user LynLyn, shows the car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising to the sky. A nearby golf cart can also be seen damaged.

AYDEN SNG AIMS TO ATTAIN JOMO (JOY OF MISSING OUT), SAYS HE IS HAPPY WHEN HE CAN DO WHAT HE WANTS

SINGAPORE: Local celebrity Ayden Sng had a recent overseas trip with artists Jeremy Chan and Desmond Tan for their upcoming drama, All That Glitters. He admitted that he felt like a third wheel between the two actors, especially when they exhibited their “bromance” relationship.

In an interview with local news AsiaOne, the actor revealed how he became close to them. He said: “They both told me, ‘You’re very different from what we expected’. That is why they said they liked hanging out with me because of how different my personality was (compared to theirs).”

