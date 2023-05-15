Man lying naked in the middle of Sembawang road arrested for public nudity

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for public nudity after being found lying naked in the middle of the road in Sembawang in the wee hours of Friday morning (12 May).

Footage captured by a passing car’s dashboard camera is going viral online after being posted on the SgfollowsAll Instagram page. The video shows passing cars slowing down and driving slightly to the left to avoid the man.

The police said that they were notified of the man’s acts at around 2:40 am and subsequently arrested the 34-year-old man for public nudity at the scene.

The video quickly garnered attention online, with many expressing shock and concern over the man’s behaviour. Some netizens speculated that the man might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while others expressed sympathy and hoped that he would receive the help he needed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

