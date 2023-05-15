Ayden Sng aims to attains JOMO (joy of missing out), says he is happy when he can do what he wants

SINGAPORE: Local celebrity Ayden Sng had a recent overseas trip with artists Jeremy Chan and Desmond Tan for their upcoming drama, All That Glitters. He admitted that he felt like a third wheel between the two actors, especially when they exhibited their ‘bromance’ relationship.

In an interview with local news AsiaOne, the actor revealed how he became close to them. He said: “They both told me, ‘You’re very different from what we expected’. That is why they said they liked hanging out with me because of how different my personality was (compared to theirs).”

Ayden revealed that he is way past the feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to relationships. Instead, he aims to attain JOMO (joy of missing out).

“I love it when I am free to do what I want, and I think that’s a good mindset to have. You’re very confident of what you enjoy and what you don’t, and you spend time with people who enjoy spending time with you,” the artist declared.

Ayden is the type of person who was thought to be unapproachable.

He added: “Some people have RBF (resting b*tch face), it’s unintentional, and some people are quiet but have an imposing aura. People can have a bad rap because of the way they are, even if they don’t mean anything by it.”

The actor encourages everyone to get to know others.

“Just be confident of who you are, and eventually, people will see you and the good in you,” Ayden said.

