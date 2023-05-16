“1 person $3 , 10 person is $30 , 100 person is $300”: Netizen shares stressful incident with Gojek driver

SINGAPORE: A netizen recently shared a stressful incident with a Gojek driver, claiming to have been charged an extra $3 for the driver’s waiting time despite reaching the designated pickup point on time.

An online user took to social media on Monday (May 8) to share what went down with a Gojek driver.

“I booked a driver from Gojek at 7.26pm,” the post read. “Before he arrived I had already sent a text that picked me up at the pick up point. But this driver turned around to the bin centre and wait. I called him twice but never wanted to answer till the app appeared that I need to pay extra $3 for waiting then he replied my text. If this $3 can make you fat or richer, carry on with your tactics…”

The netizen shared screengrabs of the in-app exchanges between passenger and driver.

Many online users responded to the post. Some sided with the passenger and shared their disappointment. A handful even shared their own similar experiences. “1 person $3, 10 person is $30, 100 person is $300,” wrote one.

Others seemed to side with the driver, arguing that the frustration could have been avoided by merely following the in-app GPS. “You don’t know how to see GPS from the app, is it?” asked one. “The app will show you where the car is located. Just walk to the car. One block can have multiple roads or carparks link(ed).”

“They are following navigation la… this kind of small thing also want to make a lot of noise. Anyway, he still went to the correct location it seems,” said another.

Still, another pointed out, “Waiting plus petrol cost more than $3 sia.”

TISG has reached out to Gojek Singapore for comment.

