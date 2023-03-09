Morning Digest, March 9

Nicole Seah: Regardless if one is a religious believer, we can all agree on the warmth of humanity, friendship & kindness in bonding people together

SINGAPORE: Ms Nicole Seah wrote about a “touching moment” during a recent house visit at Bedok Reservoir View when she and The Workers’ Party team of volunteers who were with her were prayed for by residents who happened to be holding a church cell group at the time. Moreover, the group spoke “warm words of encouragement as they prayed,” wrote Ms Seah, the WP Youth Wing president, in a Mar 7 (Tuesday) Facebook post. “Regardless of whether one is a religious believer, the one thing we can all agree on is the warmth of humanity, friendship and kindness in bonding people together.” Read more here…

Cancer-stricken elderly woman scammed of whopping $80K by man claiming to be Taiwanese star Fei Yu Ching

SINGAPORE: A terminally ill elderly woman has garnered waves of sympathy online after it became public on Saturday (4 Mar) that she lost a whopping S$80,000 after being duped by a scammer claiming to be Taiwanese sensation Fei Yu Ching.

Mdm Huang, a 71-year-old who suffers from Stage 4 breast cancer, told Shin Min Daily News that she fell prey to the love scam after receiving a text message from someone claiming to be the singer in August last year. After chatting for some time, the scammer expressed love for her and suggested they meet up in Singapore.

Read more here…

Young mum conflicted on whether she should loan money to helper who wants new phone

SINGAPORE: A young mother has shared her dilemma of whether she should purchase a new mobile phone for her helper, whose phone is dying. On one hand, the helper needs a proper phone to call her family back in her home country but on the other hand, the employer feels that getting a new phone may worsen the problem of her helper’s already excessive use of her phone. Taking to the anonymous FDW in Singapore Facebook page, the employer revealed that she is a mother who hired a foreign domestic helper two months ago to help care for her newborn baby. Read more here…

Billionaire Warren Buffett still lives in the same $31,500 house he bought 60 years ago

Well-known for his frugal ways, Warren Buffett still lives in the same home he purchased 65 years ago.

At 92, Buffett stays at a modest five-bedroom home in Central Omaha, Nebraska. He bought the house for $31,500 way back in 1958. By today’s standards, he would be buying it at $329,505.

Read more here…

$16 economic rice at MBS food court shocks netizens

SINGAPORE: A photo of a simple 1-meat, 1-veg, 1-egg meal is going viral online after a netizen revealed that the economic rice dish cost a whopping S$16, at the Rasapura Masters food court at Marina Bay Sands. Reddit user u/lI0987654321 revealed online that he roamed around the food court before opting to dine at the economic rice stall “thinking it’s the least expensive there.” He ordered rice with steamed egg with minced meat, beans with three slices of squid, and a portion of chilli pork. Read more here…

