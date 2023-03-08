Nicole Seah: Regardless if one is a religious believer, we can all agree on the warmth of humanity, friendship & kindness in bonding people together

SINGAPORE: Ms Nicole Seah wrote about a “touching moment” during a recent house visit at Bedok Reservoir View when she and The Workers’ Party team of volunteers who were with her were prayed for by residents who happened to be holding a church cell group at the time.

Moreover, the group spoke “warm words of encouragement as they prayed,” wrote Ms Seah, the WP Youth Wing president, in a Mar 7 (Tuesday) Facebook post. “Regardless of whether one is a religious believer, the one thing we can all agree on is the warmth of humanity, friendship and kindness in bonding people together.”

She added that the experience was an uplifting one for herself, and fellow WP politician Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, and the volunteers with them “on this arduous journey lifted our spirits and gave us the motivation to keep walking.”

Commenters on her post expressed gratitude toward Ms Seah and the team, as well as even more words of encouragement.

Ms Seah, Mr Abdul Shariff, Mr Kenneth Foo and the WP team have been very active on the ground in East Coast GRC for a number of years now. During the pandemic, they carried out food distribution activities to dozens of households and even extended legal assistance in one case.

Mr Tan, Ms Seah, Mr Abdul Shariff, along with Mr Terence Tan and Mr Dylan Ng, gave the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) team a serious run for their money in the elections.

The PAP team, anchored by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, together with incumbents Dr Maliki Osman and Ms Jessica Tan, plus Ms Cheryl Chan and Mr Tan Kiat How, won the GRC with 53.39 per cent of the vote. /TISG

