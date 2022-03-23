Morning Digest, Mar 23

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle
A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while they were on holiday last December.
Fifty-year-old Soong Hert Fong pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at the hearing via a video link last Friday (Mar 18), a BBC report says. However, he denied that he murdered his wife, Pek Ying Ling.
Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down
The boar was captured by officers from the National Parks Board at Yishun Park.
Associate Professor Faishal, who is an MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) that officers from NParks had caught the boar on Mar 20 and were removing all of the hoardings there.
‘A rich nation should take care of their senior citizens’ — Netizens on uncle clearing tables despite age & disability
A video of a senior citizen working hard to clear tables has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.
While many expressed compassion on the elderly man, others warned against sizing up the situation too quickly.
Current photos of Amos Yee in US prison revealed, netizens speculate when he’ll be deported back to SG
In case you were wondering what had happened to Amos Yee, the rather vocal pro-paedophilia activist who was given a six-year jail sentence in December last year in the United States, you need not look any further. Recent photos of him have surfaced, and they are not pretty (or so netizens say).
Prison photos of convicted sex offender Amos Yee have emerged on the Internet, after they were discovered by a Hardwarezone user Saturday (Mar 19).
