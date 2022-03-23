Morning Digest, Mar 23

A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while they were on holiday last December.

Fifty-year-old Soong Hert Fong pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at the hearing via a video link last Friday (Mar 18), a BBC report says. However, he denied that he murdered his wife, Pek Ying Ling.

Read more here

Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down

Photo: FB screengrab/ Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim