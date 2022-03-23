Home News Morning Digest, Mar 23

Morning Digest, Mar 23

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle

Photo: screengrab/ google maps

A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while they were on holiday last December.

Fifty-year-old Soong Hert Fong pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at the hearing via a video link last Friday (Mar 18), a BBC report says. However, he denied that he murdered his wife, Pek Ying Ling.

Read more here

Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down

Photo: FB screengrab/ Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim
A wild boar that caused alarm after it ran around Yishun and knocked over a woman earlier this month has been caught, said Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Sunday (Mar 20).

The boar was captured by officers from the National Parks Board at Yishun Park.

- Advertisement 1-

Associate Professor Faishal, who is an MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) that officers from NParks had caught the boar on Mar 20 and were removing all of the hoardings there.

Read more here

‘A rich nation should take care of their senior citizens’ — Netizens on uncle clearing tables despite age & disability

Photo: FB screengrab/ singaporeincidents

A video of a senior citizen working hard to clear tables has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

While many expressed compassion on the elderly man, others warned against sizing up the situation too quickly.

Read more here

 

Current photos of Amos Yee in US prison revealed, netizens speculate when he’ll be deported back to SG

- Advertisement 2-

In case you were wondering what had happened to Amos Yee, the rather vocal pro-paedophilia activist who was given a six-year jail sentence in December last year in the United States, you need not look any further. Recent photos of him have surfaced, and they are not pretty (or so netizens say).

Prison photos of convicted sex offender Amos Yee have emerged on the Internet, after they were discovered by a Hardwarezone user Saturday (Mar 19).

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 23

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle Photo: screengrab/ google maps A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while they were on holiday last December. Fifty-year-old Soong Hert...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 22

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how...
Read more
Home News

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle

A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while they were on holiday last...
Read more
Home News

Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down

A wild boar that caused alarm after it ran around Yishun and knocked over a woman earlier this month has been caught, said Minister...
Read more
Home News

‘A rich nation should take care of their senior citizens’ — Netizens on uncle clearing tables despite age & disability

A video of a senior citizen working hard to clear tables has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While many expressed compassion on the elderly man,...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 23

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle Photo: screengrab/ google maps A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 22

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam A woman named Janice Sia took...
Read more
Home News

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle

A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a Newcastle city centre luxury apartment complex while...
Read more
Home News

Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down

A wild boar that caused alarm after it ran around Yishun and knocked over a woman earlier this month...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore