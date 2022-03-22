Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 22

A devastated husband took to social media to share about the ordeal that he and his wife went through after allegedly being left unattended for two hours at the National University Hospital (NUH).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) morning, the man, who went by the Facebook name Mee Pok Tah wrote that on Mar 15 at about 9.30 pm, his wife started bleeding profusely from the birth canal when she was bathing. He called for an ambulance, which arrived within 10 minutes and took her to the Accident and Emergency Ward at NUH.

He wrote that she arrived at the NUH at about 10.30 pm, and he was able to receive updates about the patient via text messages from the NUH System (NUHS) at about 10.38 pm.

