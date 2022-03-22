Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 22

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam
A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how ads for e-commerce jobs are actually a big scam, where people could get lured and end up losing a lot of money.
She first posted an ad she had found on Instagram from an account called “Top Talent Needed,” which offered part-time work that would have a daily payout of between S$50 to S$300.
Letter to the Editor: Injustice to manual workers
Dear Editor,
These are photos I took yesterday afternoon around the Central Business District (CBD). It was a really pitiful sight, especially with many foreigners and young people enjoying the nice afternoon in CBD.
9-month ‘bleeding profusely’ pregnant woman loses child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at NUH’s A&E Ward — Husband asks for an explanation
A devastated husband took to social media to share about the ordeal that he and his wife went through after allegedly being left unattended for two hours at the National University Hospital (NUH).
In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) morning, the man, who went by the Facebook name Mee Pok Tah wrote that on Mar 15 at about 9.30 pm, his wife started bleeding profusely from the birth canal when she was bathing. He called for an ambulance, which arrived within 10 minutes and took her to the Accident and Emergency Ward at NUH.
He wrote that she arrived at the NUH at about 10.30 pm, and he was able to receive updates about the patient via text messages from the NUH System (NUHS) at about 10.38 pm.
Current photos of Amos Yee in US prison revealed, netizens speculate when he’ll be deported back to SG
In case you were wondering what had happened to Amos Yee, the rather vocal pro-pedophilia activist who was given a six-year jail sentence in December last year in the United States, you need not look any further. Recent photos of him have surfaced, and they are not pretty (or so netizens say).
Prison photos of convicted sex offender Amos Yee have emerged on the Internet, after they were discovered by a Hardwarezone user Saturday (Mar 19).
