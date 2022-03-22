Wild boar that knocked over woman at Yishun caught and put down

The boar was captured by officers from the National Parks Board at Yishun Park.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is an MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) that officers from NParks had caught the boar on Mar 20 and were removing all of the hoardings there.

The park has been reopened, he added.

Officers had been tracking the boar over the past week and had put up hoardings to contain the animal and to ensure public safety.

He added that the residents “who had encountered the wild boar are recovering well.”

The boar, which had been described by an eyewitness as “not small” and having “long tusks,” ran into a woman on Mar 9 at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road in Khatib Central.

The force of the collision knocked her out for about 15 minutes. It happened at around 6:40 in the evening.

Video footage shows that there were other people milling around at that time. A woman who sells clothes in the area and saw the wild boar running about told Shin Min Daily News that she called the 995 emergency hotline after the boar knocked the woman down.

“The wild boar had very long tusks and was not small. After the woman was knocked to the ground, the public in the vicinity stepped forward to help, and I hurriedly picked up the phone and dialed 995,” she said.

A little girl who was with the injured woman was said to be badly frightened by the incident and wept as onlookers tended to the woman. The child refused to leave the woman’s side.

The animal next ran into the glass door of an optical shop with such force that onlookers thought the glass might shatter, but it remained intact.

Several people there ran off in different directions to avoid the wild boar. Shin Min Daily News reported that the animal seemed to grow more panicked. It then ran into a coffee shop at Yishun Block 848, past a hawker stall, into the walkway, and to the parking lot, and then disappeared.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it learnt about the incident at 6:50 pm and took one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

NParks said in a statement that the animal was “euthanised humanely for public safety.”