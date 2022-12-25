Morning Digest, Dec 25

Family seeking whereabouts of missing grandfather who managed to slip past staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home

A family is seeking assistance locating their grandfather, who went missing on Friday (Dec 23). Their grandfather was “Last seen wearing grey pants and a light blue shirt.” “Hey everyone, sorry to put a bummer on the Christmas spirit, but my grandfather managed to slip (past) the staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home at 9 Upper Changi Road,” wrote Facebook group Complaint Singapore member Gerard Kristan Nadaison on Friday.

Yio Chu Kang residents spend S$50,000 on neighbourhood Christmas decorations to compete with Orchard Road’s setup

SINGAPORE — Orchard Road becomes extra glamorous during the Christmas holidays as its streets are lined with dazzling lights and decorations. A neighbourhood in Yio Chu Kang didn’t want to fall behind the festivities and turned its streets into a Christmas wonderland – with residents spending nearly S$50,000 on decorations.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that 400 households in the private housing estate pitched in up to S$260 each, spending close to S$50,000 to transform the four streets. Meanwhile, the four households who will shoulder the electricity costs were only asked to pay S$20 for the decorations. Families of other religious beliefs were asked to pay half the amount as a contribution, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Woman says she has a “tight budget of $50” asks what to get her boyfriend for their first Christmas together

SINGAPORE — A person can crowdsource anything these days, including, apparently, a gift for their significant other. This appears to be what one woman had in mind when she asked what gift she could get her boyfriend for Christmas. "Hi! This is our first Christmas together and I'm not sure what to get for my boyfriend, he likes to game on switch and pc and I've a tight budget of $50. Pls comment below. What shops sell matching bracelets?" wrote Reddit user Rikaachuu on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Last-Minute Christmas Shopping Hacks and Gift Ideas For The Procrastinator In All Of Us

We have all experienced the mad dash to get last-minute Christmas presents. While rushing down to the nearest shopping mall to look for gifts is always an option, sometimes we are stuck with limited options in-store or lacklustre discounts. Here are some other hacks for Christmas shopping and unique last-minute gift ideas that won't break the bank.

DJ Jade Rasif will not be performing on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality and former actress, shared in her Instagram stories that she will not perform on New Year's Eve in Singapore. She mentioned that there had been various promotional materials about a show wherein she was expected to perform. Jade clarified that the producers did approach her, but she turned the offer down because she wanted to spend the New Year with her family. "I want to spend more time with my family this year so I'm not doing it," she said.

