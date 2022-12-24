Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 24

DJ Jade Rasif will not be performing on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality and former actress, shared in her Instagram stories that she will not perform on New Year’s Eve in Singapore. She mentioned that there had been various promotional materials about a show wherein she was expected to perform. Jade clarified that the producers did approach her, but she turned the offer down because she wanted to spend the New Year with her family. “I want to spend more time with my family this year so I’m not doing it,” she said. Read more here…

Resident’s house flooded due to creeping roots in main pipe from downstairs neighbour

SINGAPORE – A Heritage East condominium resident is at her wits end after talking to all the relevant authorities regarding a flooding issue which hasn’t been resolved.

“I need help, please. And I don’t know where to ask anymore as I have been to all the respective authorities but no use,” said a Facebook group member on Thursday (Dec 22).

Read more here…

‘My one day earning gone’ food delivery rider fined $214 for illegal parking

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider lamented on the loss of one day’s earnings after his motorbike was clamped as he had parked illegally when he delivered food. Unfortunately, the wheel clamp release fee for his offense was $214. Read more here…

Cockroach infestation at Giant supermarket fresh produce section, recurring issue

SINGAPORE — A public member took to social media to highlight a recurring infestation issue at the fresh produce section of a Giant supermarket outlet.

“Cockroach infestation at Giant Singapore at Kim Keat Avenue,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Saturday (Dec 24). The post included videos of cockroaches crawling around the sweet potato section.

Read more here…

Family seeking whereabouts of missing grandfather who managed to slip past staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home

A family is seeking assistance locating their grandfather, who went missing on Friday (Dec 23). Their grandfather was “Last seen wearing grey pants and a light blue shirt.” “Hey everyone, sorry to put a bummer on the Christmas spirit, but my grandfather managed to slip (past) the staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home at 9 Upper Changi Road,” wrote Facebook group Complaint Singapore member Gerard Kristan Nadaison on Friday.

