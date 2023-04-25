Morning Digest, April 25

Daughter moves her parents to tears on Hari Raya by giving them Umrah travel packages to perform pilgrimage in Mecca

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman and her husband on Hari Raya Puasa surprising her parents with a trip to Mecca to perform a pilgrimage has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, warming the hearts of netizens who aspire to do the same for their parents one day. Actress, singer, and business owner Ikah Jamil, shared a video of her and her husband Aliff handing a red packet to each of her parents during a Hari Raya gathering, saying "this not raya money, this is special, this is for you guys to go Umrah."

Otter ‘gang fight’ caught on video

SINGAPORE: Two groups of otters were caught on video in what looked like a classic gang-style fight, straight out of the movies.

A group of five otters appear on the scene first, running side by side to taunt another group, which was in a hole by a tree. They approached the hole together several times, running to and fro.

Read more here…

Handphone stolen from shop, thief caught on camera

SINGAPORE: The owner of a stall took to social media after a mobile phone was stolen from his establishment, which resulted in shoppers being temporarily unable to use e-vouchers from the CDC. The shop is a meat stall at Yew Tee Outlet, located at 622 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 #01-19. The phone was stolen on Apr 17 at 10:44 am.

KFC customer finds used gloves inside Zinger box

SINGAPORE: A KFC customer who found an unwanted object inside the food she ordered took to social media to write an open letter to KFC.

After ordering for "self pick-up online for convenience" at KFC Hougang 1, a Facebook user who goes by Surya Elyna said she found used gloves inside the box that contained her Zinger, a popular sandwich served at KFC, in a post on the Complaint Singapore page published on Sunday (Apr 23).

Read more here…

Netizens react to Edwin Tong saying ‘significant proportion of Singaporeans throughout our history’ didn’t speak English well

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Apr 21), Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong acknowledged the value of English proficiency, he added that it should not be the only criterion for Singapore citizenship.

“The knowledge of English at the working level, while helpful, should not be a defining or indeed a limiting factor, which might happen if you introduce it as a test, as a single point test,” said the Minister, adding that a “significant proportion of Singaporeans throughout our history have not been able to speak English well”.

