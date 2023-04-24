Otter ‘gang fight’ caught on video

SINGAPORE: Two groups of otters were caught on video in what looked like a classic gang-style fight, straight out of the movies.

A group of five otters appear on the scene first, running side by side to taunt another group, which was in a hole by a tree. They approached the hole together several times, running to and fro.

But when the second group of otters—who were four in number—emerged from the hole, the first group ran away toward some bushes while the second group gave chase.

Excited chatter could be heard, and one man was seen taking a video of the otter “gang fight”. He posted the incident on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page on Sunday (Apr 23).

Some netizens online have been delighted with the clip, with one writing, “Gang gang.”

“I can imagine the song “bad” by Michael Jackson playing in the background,” another quipped.

“Where ssb? Got gang fight,” wrote an IG user.

Another netizen, however, seemed to take the matter more seriously, writing, “Don’t laugh, these animals is threat for those house owner whom own the fish pond and with expensive koi fish , why we still treat those animals like a pet?”

Indeed, as cute as Singapore’s otter population is, it can’t be denied that they’ve caused damage to people’s property.

In Hougang, in June of last year, a man received unpleasant news from his helper, who told him that all of his prized goldfish had been killed by otters.

Unfortunately, the otters may have had ample opportunity to carry out their attack on the goldfish in the absence of the man’s dog. The man, Mr Lim’s bulldog had died just a week earlier. His rare ryukin goldfish cost $100 per fish, which means his losses amounted to around $5,000.

In March, otters killed another family’s prized koi. /TISG

