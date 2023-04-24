Daughter moves her parents to tears on Hari Raya by giving them Umrah travel packages to perform pilgrimage in Mecca

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman and her husband on Hari Raya Puasa surprising her parents with a trip to Mecca to perform a pilgrimage has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, warming the hearts of netizens who aspire to do the same for their parents one day.

Actress, singer, and business owner Ikah Jamil, shared a video of her and her husband Aliff handing a red packet to each of her parents during a Hari Raya gathering, saying “this not raya money, this is special, this is for you guys to go Umrah.”

Ikah’s parents broke down into tears instantly, overwhelmed with joy. Her mother then fell to her knees in gratitude and prayed for her daughter. Seeing this, Ikah and Aliff became teary-eyed as well.

Alhamdulillah Ya Allah. Aliff and I finally get to make our biggest dream come true this year. The moment we revealed to my parents that we would be sending them to perform their Umrah. It was like all of our hardwork had paid off. Seeing the joy on my parent's faces was priceless and we knew this was truly a dream come true for them. Thank you hubby for loving my parents just like your own… Panjangkan lah umur kedua orang tua ku, berikanlah mereka kesihatan & permudahkan lah urusan mereka.. Amin

Everyone present in the gathering could also be heard getting emotional, repeating “Allahu Akbar (god is most great)” and “Alhamdullilah (praise to be god)”.

“Aliff and I finally get to make our biggest dream come true this year,” wrote Ikah Jamil.

“Seeing the joy on my parent’s faces was priceless and we knew this was truly a dream come true for them,” she added.

Umrah packages can roughly range anywhere from $2,800 to $5,000. Pilgrimage packages that include a city tour where Muslims can visit historically significant places in Islam such as Jerusalem, Istanbul and Morocco typically cost more. Packages during Ramadan also cost more as it is considered the ideal time for performing Umrah.

The video went viral on both TikTok and Instagram, with 390k and 100k views on each platform respectively. Netizens were moved by this thoughtful and generous gesture by the couple and many expressed that they would like to do the same for their parents one day.

“I pray that one day I too can afford to give both my parents a chance to perform their umrah,” commented an Instagram user.

Another person said that Ikah had given her parents “the best gift ever.” Ikah gave special thanks to her husband for doing this together with her.



“Thank you hubby for loving my parents just like your own,” she said.

“It was like all our hard work had paid off,” Ikah shared.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ikah for comment but is yet to receive a response.

