Stories you might’ve missed, April 24

Woman and her husband earning a combined “above $3.2K a month” only save $300, yet he wants to buy 2nd-hand car because “easier to bring the (future) child out”

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after discovering the very different priorities she and her husband had when it came to spending their monthly combined income of $3,200. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was a sales assistant in a mall and worked about 8 to 10 hours a day, 6 days a week. Her husband worked in an office and always stayed late till about 8 or 9 pm daily. "We make a total of above 3.2K a month. We have a saving plan which we put in 150 each a month. We are both going into our mid 30s. And it seems like the baby issue have to come into the picture", she wrote.

Fann Wong didn’t want to tie the knot with Christopher Lee at first, says she was afraid of marriage back then

SINGAPORE: In an interview with Taiwanese media, local artist Christopher Lee revealed that his wife, local artist Fann Wong, did not want to get married to him back then.

“My wife had to be convinced by me [to get married],” Christopher admitted as he talked to Peggy Tseng, his co-star in his upcoming movie, Workers.

Read more here…

Indranee Rajah tells the ‘truth behind SG’s 99-year lease’ but netizens have questions

SINGAPORE: After 99-year leases, properties go back to the state “so that we can rebuild and refresh and rejuvenate,” Ms Indranee Rajah said in an interview on The Daily Ketchup podcast. “If you don’t have a finite term of the lease means that whoever bought (it) means that they hold on to it forever. And then the land is out of the hands of the state. And then the new homeowners can’t come into the picture,” she added.

SM Tharman remembers P Ramlee: ‘Wishing we all keep making more peaceful, multicultural Singapore’

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Saturday (Apr 22), Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam remembered P. Ramlee, writing that the acclaimed actor and musician should never be forgotten.

“Selamat Hari Raya Puasa to all Muslims, and here’s wishing too that we all keep making more of a peaceful, multicultural Singapore,” wrote SM Tharman, noting the performer’s “sheer genius” and “unmatched contributions to the film and music of the Malay world in Singapore (where he rose to fame in the 1950s), Malaysia and Indonesia.”

Read more here…

Man goes back to his mum’s house for dinner 3-5 times on weekdays, 1 time on weekends; wife calls him a “weekend husband”

SINGAPORE: A husband who frequented his mother’s house for dinner at least four times a week came under fire because his wife felt like she only had a “weekend husband”.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the unhappy wife of the man took to social media asking: “Do u think it’s too much for a mother to ask his married son home at least 3-5x a week for dinner”. In her post, she wrote that she had been married for almost three years now.

