Man goes back to his mum’s house for dinner 3-5 times on weekdays, 1 time on weekends; wife calls him a “weekend husband”

SINGAPORE: A husband who frequented his mother’s house for dinner at least four times a week came under fire because his wife felt like she only had a “weekend husband”.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the unhappy wife of the man took to social media asking: “Do u think it’s too much for a mother to ask his married son home at least 3-5x a week for dinner”. In her post, she wrote that she had been married for almost three years now.

Her mother-in-law, who is old and lives alone, stays about eight bus stops away and asks her son to “join her for dinner min 3, max 5 days over the weekdays. She doesn’t really cook though, she just dabao for him and they eat together. I’m not required to go for the weekday dinners. But there is another weekend meal, which I’m required to have with her, together with my husband and his sister, who is also married”.

Because of this arrangement, she added that her husband would see his mother almost every day of the week, while she only saw her mother about once a month despite the latter living within walking distance.

“Ok, to be fair, she’s old and she lives alone so she requires her son’s company. My mum still has my dad. But that also means my husband comes home late every weekday. I seldom get to talk to him over the week and sometimes when he comes home I’m already sleeping”, the woman wrote, explaining that their weekend conversation would revolve around organising the weekend meal with her husband’s mother and sister.

“Is this a case of a parent not letting go of her son even after he has his own family? It feels like I only have a ‘weekend husband'”, the woman wrote, explaining that this arrangement felt worse than when they were dating.

“We seldom have time alone together. So his mum cannot complain that I’m not giving her any grandchildren”, she concluded in her post.

Netizens who commented on the woman’s post were divided. Some said that she should speak to her husband and ask him to limit the number of days he ate with his mother to three times on weekdays. Others suggested that she use the time to invest in herself instead since her husband did not prioritise her.

Here’s what they wrote:

Last year, a woman suffering from liver disease found herself unable to handle the situation anymore when her mother-in-law berated her for not working full-time.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman took to social media seeking advice from all married couples. She wrote that she was living with her in-laws. The Singaporean woman added: “Due to my liver disease, low blood sugar and unstable health, I can only work part time (2-3 days in SG), the rest of the days I am staying in Johor”.

She added that, as of late, her mother-in-law had been complaining that she did not have a full-time job and was only doing the housework at home. “Earlier just a few mins ago, she said it quite nastily that I only know how to feed on my husband like a worm. She say I expect my husband to pay for everything in the house. I do give both in laws their allowance, on top of that I also have to give my parents in Singapore their allowance, while I am only earning like 700-800 per month. To be honest I do not have savings, because of giving allowance”, the woman wrote.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg