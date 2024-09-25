Home News

MOM: Workplace discrimination rates have declined significantly since 2018

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Workplace discrimination in the local job market has been steadily decreasing, according to the latest findings in the Fair Employment Guidelines Report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The report revealed that in 2023, only 6% of employees reported experiencing discrimination at work, a sharp decline from 24.1% in 2018. This is also a reduction from 8.5% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2022, underscoring a positive trend in workplace fairness.

The situation is similarly improving for job seekers. In 2023, 23.4% of job applicants reported facing discrimination, a marked drop from 42.7% in 2018.

This is also an improvement compared to 25.8% in 2021 and 23.8% in 2022. These figures suggest that efforts to tackle discrimination in recruitment are yielding results.

The report also highlighted the growing number of companies adopting formal procedures to address workplace discrimination.

In 2023, 63.2% of local employees worked for companies with such policies, an increase from 59.8% in 2022 and significantly higher than the 49.6% recorded in 2018. This steady growth indicates that more organizations are taking tangible steps to create fairer work environments.

However, despite these improvements, fewer employees are coming forward to report discrimination. The report shows a decline in the proportion of employees seeking assistance after experiencing workplace discrimination, falling from 35.3% in 2022 to 29.3% in 2023.

Experts attribute this decline to lingering fears around retaliation and workplace relationships. One of the report’s key findings is that many employees still hesitate to report discrimination due to fear of repercussions.

Approximately 24.4% of employees cited concerns about being marginalized or worsening their relationships at work as the primary reasons for not seeking help. Additionally, 18.2% worried that taking action could negatively impact their careers.

In response to these challenges, MOM highlighted that under the upcoming Workplace Fairness Act, employees will be protected from retaliation if they report discrimination.

The Ministry stressed that this progress results from collaborative efforts between the government, employers, unions, and employees.

