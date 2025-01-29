SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that more than 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics will remain open, although at different times, from Jan 28 (Tuesday) through Jan 30 (Thursday) during the Chinese New Year public holidays. The MOH advises patients with non-life-threatening symptoms to visit Urgent Care Centres (UCC).

“We advise the public to seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Accident & Emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding,” the Ministry added.

Where and when to go

MOH wrote that it encourages public members, including children, to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions if they feel unwell during the Chinese New Year holidays.

Individuals needing medical care during these three days may visit MOH’s GPGoWhere website to find nearby clinics and their opening times when they key in their addresses or postal codes. However, MOH advises the public to make an appointment or call the clinic before visiting.

For those who are experiencing urgent symptoms that are not life-threatening, such as minor cuts or wounds, persistent vomiting, and suspected sprains that may require an X-ray, they may go to the UCC at Alexandra Hospital, which is open 24 hours; UCC at Admiralty, which is open from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm; or NUH Children’s UCC at Bukit Panjang, which is open from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Calling 995

MOH is asking the public to refrain from calling 995, the emergency medical services hotline, if they are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies. This will ensure the hotline can attend to those needing the service immediately.

The SCDF’s website reminds everyone that “in a life-threatening emergency, every second is invaluable. Knowing an emergency can make the difference between life and death.”

“We seek everyone’s continued effort and cooperation to exercise social responsibility,” MOH added. The ministry also reminded the public to “eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period.”

Last year, clinics that stayed open for 24 hours during the Chinese New Year holidays observed a 10 per cent increase in the number of patients. The uptick in patients was attributed to more people indulging in richer food on more days of social gatherings. /TISG

