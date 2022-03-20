miss-international-malaysia-finalist-in-hot-soup-for-controversial-remarks

- Advertisement -

Users have never felt more free to react or express their emotions than with the emergence of social media and simple access through internet networks.

In one example, a Malaysian-born pageant finalist found herself in deep water after making controversial remarks that angered many people.

“Why was I born in a kampung in Malaysia and not a big city in China? I love China and Japan,” wrote the finalist, Abby Lee.

Things would not have gone so badly for her if her remarks on a social networking platform had not been made public by another user.

While users are eager to point the finger at the beauty contestant, they often overlook the fact that a snitch is equally at fault in such cases.

Nevertheless, it is a series of ‘provocative’ comments that landed her in this situation, perhaps against her will.

The posts were revealed after a Facebook user named Hui Yue republished a series of her provocative Instagram comments by the beauty pageant competitor. It is the user’s screenshots that went viral.

In one of her posts, Lee slammed Malaysia and its people and made obscene racist remarks towards Central and South Asians.

Lee stated in one of the screenshots that she only entered the beauty contest because she was interested in it, not because she cared for her nation.

“I join these for my interests, not because I love my country.

“Those close to me have always known that I don’t even care about the country.

“I never considered myself a Malaysian and have always wanted to migrate,” she wrote.

However, she did not deny that she made these statements. Instead, she apologised to everyone who felt hurt by her silly comments.

Here’s the apology letter she uploaded:

She expressed her displeasure that a photographer did not capture decent photos of her during the competition, prompting her to lash out by bemoaning the fact that she was born in a Malaysian town rather than China or Japan, which she admired.

The post Miss International Malaysia finalist in hot soup for controversial remarks appeared first on The Independent News.Follow us on Social Media

