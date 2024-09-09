SINGAPORE: The Singapore Vandas were dethroned of their crown as they were met with a stiff challenge by Kenya, losing 61-33 in the Mirxes Nations Cup final on Sept 7 at the OCBC Arena, Singapore Sports Hub.

In a third-fourth classification match, the United Arab Emirates clinched the bronze medal by edging out Ireland 52-46, capping off a thrilling tournament run with a well-deserved third-place finish.

After a 16-year drought, hosts Singapore reclaimed the Nations Cup title last year, edging out Papua New Guinea in the final. This hard-fought victory marked a triumphant return to the top, reviving memories of their back-to-back wins in 2006 and 2007.

Despite the players’ aspirations for a triumphant campaign, Singapore’s journey to victory was always going to be an uphill battle in this year’s final, given Kenya’s impressive unbeaten streak in the round-robin.

The African nation dominated every match in the group stage, including a convincing 49-36 win over Singapore in their previous encounter.

Kenya started the final with a commanding display of attacking prowess, taking a 16-9 lead in the first quarter. Facing a formidable foe and a considerable disparity in strength, the Singapore Vandas remained resolute and continued to find a way back into the game.

While the Singapore Vandas applied more pressure in the second quarter, they could not close the gap, losing the quarter 11-14.

In the second half, a series of unforced errors and missed opportunities from the Singapore Vandas, coupled with Kenya stepping up their performance, widened the gap to a decisive 18-goal difference. This dominant display allowed Kenya to close out the game with a 61-33 victory.

“I thought we had a good start actually, but it’s just the consistency throughout the four quarters that weren’t there today. We wanted to carry on yesterday’s (final group match against UAE) performance and put it out on court today, but Kenya gave us a really good fight,” Singapore Vandas defender Jamie Lim shared her thoughts on the match

“There are definitely improvements from the first game to today. So, it’s okay, we lost. We fought hard, and that’s the main point of the game,” added the 24-year-old.

Undeterred by the disheartening defeat, Singapore head coach Annette Bishop exuded optimism, drawing attention to the team’s unwavering resilience and unrelenting determination that shone brightly throughout the competition.

Moreover, coach Bishop also identified glimmers of promise in the players’ performances, including those from the Singapore A team, which she confidently believes will lay a solid foundation for future development and success.

“The main takeaway as a coach in this tournament is seeing the players stepping up to each game, but we now need to work on being able to take on the African teams and their style of play.

They throw a curveball at us even at the Pacific Series and get consistent performance day in and out,” expressed head coach Bishop, who will be ending her five-year stint with the Singapore Vandas.

Amandeep Kaur Chahal was a standout player for the Vandas, earning her the most valuable player award in the team for her consistency and performance throughout the competition.

The Singapore A team, a developmental squad, ended the Nations Cup with a win. They defeated Canada 61-38 in the fifth placing classification match. It was their second win against the Canadian national netball team in the competition.

In their first encounter in the group stage, Singapore A won 60-35.

“I thought the girls had resilience and good fighting spirit this week.; they never gave up. They kept backing each other. And in terms of skills, I thought they have improved a lot in terms of playing bigger bodies and faster players. So I’m very proud of them,” reflected Singapore A team head coach Yeo Mee Hong on the team’s performance throughout the Nations Cup.

Ahead of the Asian Netball Championships next month, Yeo Mee Hong, the current coach of Singapore A, will step into the role of interim head coach for the Singapore Vandas. She will be supported by Jill McIntosh, former Australian Diamonds captain and head coach.