Microsoft is partnering up with AI specialist, Suno to generate songs using Microsoft AI Copilot. Microsoft says you don’t have to have a musical background to use this technology.

According to Microsoft by using this, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt.

“Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs – lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices – from a single sentence.

“You don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument or read music to bring your musical ideas to life. Microsoft Copilot and Suno will do all the hard work for you, matching the song to cues in your prompt.”

All you need to do is go to copilot.Microsoft.com and toggle the Suno plugin. Then type in a prompt like “make a rock song about a playful cat”.

Microsoft – New Policy?

These generated songs come complete with lyrics, instruments and vocals. However, the potential for thievery is high as data from someone else’s work has to be fed into the programme to generate songs.

Right now the No Fakes Act is being tabled at the Senate which is intended to protect artists from using their “image, voice or visual likeness” from being used by AI or Deepfakes. If it is passed this whole technology could be removed completely.

Using Copilot each song will be 20 to 40 seconds in length. All you need to do is the following steps;

Sign into your Microsoft account Open a conversation with Copilot Turn on the Suno plugin, click on the logo that says “Make music with Suno” Once enabled, ask Copilot to make a song using conversational text such as “Write a song about making breakfast” Your song will then be generated. You can then share it with whoever you like.

Read More News

Cover Photo: WIKIPEDIA

The post Microsoft changes songwriting forever as AI writes tunes appeared first on The Independent News.