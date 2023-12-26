SINGAPORE: A man earning S$8,000 per month has taken to social media to express his desire to quit because he is simply “not passionate” about his job.

In a post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the NUS alumnus revealed that despite his high salary as a Data Analyst in a tech company, he expressed concern that he is still an entry-level employee. “I signed on simply cos it’s a no-brainer to have a well-paying job in today’s economy rather than being jobless…” he wrote.

“Recently, I have been feeling a bit troubled knowing that my job title is still an entry-level while some of my peers have climbed up to assistant manager and even senior manager level… I don’t foresee staying in my current job for long as I’m not passionate in the industry my company is in,” he added.

He ended his post with a question, “So, with all these things considered, what would be your career advice for me?”

Career advice: Think hard before making life-changing decisions

The man’s post generated a lively discussion on the NUSWhispers page, with many offering sound advice and sharing their personal experiences.

Some have advised him to stay in his current job and look for ways to develop his skills and advance his career within the company, while others have suggested that he explore other career options that align with his passions.

One particular comment included asking hard questions for the post author to think really hard about before making his life-changing decision.

“Can your passion earn you a living and help you pay for a house? If not, keep your job and continue to do things you are passionate about in your free time.

What do you see yourself doing and achieving in the next five years?

If you want to rise up to assistant manager, senior manager, or any management position, what qualities do you need to take on these positions? What achievements do your bosses want you to achieve?

Ask yourself: Can my boss trust me to take me along to where he wants to go? Maybe my boss wants to be the next AVP or higher position.

Do I complete and achieve quality work in my projects?

Can I teach and lead the new/younger staff to achieve the team’s objectives and KPIs?

Do I ask good and clarifying questions when my boss gives me a task? Or does my work get rejected and asked to change again and again?

Does my boss have to chase after me for the tasks he entrusted me with? What can I do to ease his work?

Can I add value to my task?

If my boss wants me to do a proposal, can I add value by using the same amount of time to create two proposals instead? One proposal is according to his requirements, and the second proposal is according to his requirements plus some added value.

First, before you do all this, find a good boss—a boss who is willing to take on capable employees and achieve greater achievements. One that gives recognition and rewards when the team achieves a milestone and doesn’t keep all the credits and accolades to himself. He appreciates the staff who had helped him.

After that, the next question is, are you the right person for him to bring on his team?

Your boss might test you out by giving you a lot of tasks with deadlines and stress. Are you able to handle the pressure and achieve top performance? He doesn’t need someone who backs off under pressure.

Not everyone can be a manager, so it is important to sieve out the right person for a manager; otherwise, the staff under him might have high staff turnover. Training new staff takes a lot of time, effort and money.

Can you help your boss cut costs and increase revenue for the company?

A lot to think about…”

Passion vs Discipline

While the man’s post highlights the importance of finding a fulfilling career that aligns with one’s interests and values rather than simply chasing after a high salary and job position, it’s also important to realise that in most work environments, it’s not just the lack of passion for a job that holds us back. It has a lot more to do with our own attitude towards a job and the lack of discipline that keeps us from moving forward.