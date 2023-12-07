SINGAPORE: Flash floods can be brutal, as one Singaporean driver in Malaysia recently found out. On Dec 6 (Wednesday), a video of a red Mercedes-Benz with Singapore license plates went viral online, getting shared across several social media platforms.

It was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook and YouTube pages, showing the car floating slowly, with the front part of the car almost fully submerged while its hazard lights were blinking. The caption read it was taken that day in Johor Bahru. “Heavy ponding in Johor. Singapore Mercedes #SMY1444Y seen c180 floating down the road.”

Another video of the flooding was posted sometime later, saying that Singapore motorists had gotten caught in the flood across the causeway in Johor Bahru. Heavy rains that had lasted for a couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon, along with the rising tide, led to flash floods in 25 locations all over the city, the caption on the video said.

It added that a spokesman from Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) had said that the Skuad Kilat response team was deployed when it heard about the rising floodwaters in different areas early Wednesday afternoon.

By around 3:40 pm, the following locations had been affected by flash floods: Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Kolam Air, Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Mahmoodiah, Dataran Bandaraya Johor Baru, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Jalan Serigala, Jalan Mohd Amin, Jalan Padi Makmur, Susur 3 and Susur 2 along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Bilal Mahmood, Jalan Ismail Sultan, which is in front of Istana Bukit Serene, Lurah 3, Hutan Bandar, Jalan Stulang Darat, Jalan Ibrahim Sultan, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Tebrau near Wisma Daiman.

Fortunately, it did not take long before the waters receded, but by then, the unfortunate Singapore motorist had already been affected by the high waters.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was by no means the only person affected by the floods. A report in Bernama said that some residents had to break down their doors and even the roofs of their houses to come out of the rain and high waters and be safe. Reports also said that 46 people, including 38 children and an individual in a wheelchair, needed to be rescued when the house where they were was affected by the floodwaters.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has said that it expects the northeast monsoon to continue until March of next year, which means that more heavy rains and flash floods are possible.

