;
Business

Mercator report: Singapore leads the world in speedy ad hoc task completion, but struggles with cost efficiency

ByGemma Iso

December 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Lion City has been recognized as one of the fastest jurisdictions in the world for completing ad hoc tasks, boasting a remarkable 21% completion rate, according to Mercator’s Entity Management Report published by Singapore Business Review.

Efficient processes and cost-effectiveness

Noted for its speed, Singapore ranks tenth in terms of cost-effectiveness, with an average expense of just 46% for ad hoc tasks, making it one of the more affordable global jurisdictions for corporate operations.

The city-state secured the top position in the 2024 rankings, thanks to its efficient regulatory framework and cutting-edge digital infrastructure that streamlined entity management processes.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) plays a pivotal role by offering a central online platform for quick, low-cost filings, which significantly reduces bureaucracy.

Streamlined procedures for entity registration, annual reporting, and compliance filings help businesses save both time and money.

Mercator also highlighted the benefits of Singapore’s advanced digital infrastructure, which facilitates e-filings for nearly all corporate actions, widespread acceptance of e-signatures, and virtual board meetings, making it an ideal location for multinational companies to operate smoothly and efficiently.

See also  Singapore’s Keppel and Vietnam’s Sovico Group explore new undersea cable projects to boost data centre industry

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

DBS report: Suburban retail set to outpace central malls in 2025 as local demand soars and space remains tight

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

GIC to invest additional S$150M in Asia Healthcare Holdings

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.