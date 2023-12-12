Sports

Max Maeder wins 2023 Kitefoil World Series

ByKhalis Rifhan

December 12, 2023

SINGAPORE: The year just kept getting better for Singapore’s Asian Games gold medallist Maximillian Maeder, as he dominated the competition and was eventually crowned the KiteFoil World Series overall champion after winning the Zhuhai leg in China on Dec 3.

There are a total of three series in the KiteFoil World Series. The competitors began their race in Austria and Italy, where Maeder took the top spot, earning him 300 points each. With the win in China, Maeder accumulated a further 500 points, which took him to 1,100 points. His closest competitor, Denis Taradin from Cyprus, is in second place with 1,060 points, while Martin Dolenc of Croatia is in this position with 1,059 points.

The KiteFoil World Series consists of three series in different countries. The competition began in Austria and Italy, where Maeder secured the top spot in both series, earning him 300 points each. His victory in China added a further 500 points to his total, bringing him to an impressive 1,100 points. His closest competitor, Denis Taradin from Cyprus, sits in second place with 1,060 points, followed by Martin Dolenc of Croatia with 1,059 points in third position.

Photo: Website screengrab / kitefoilworldseries.com

Despite winning the Zhuhai race, Maeder, a multiple Formula Kitfpiling Youth World Championships winner, faced an unexpected challenge. During the first leg in Shenzhen, he encountered an ‘environmental incident’ that cost him valuable time and resulted in a second-place finish behind China’s Qibin Huang.

“Keeping our ‘playground’ free from pollution, especially drifting plastic garbage materials, is paramount for everyone anywhere in the world. As a sailor, you will be extremely frustrated when these items affect your performance during an important race. That is exactly what happened to Max Maeder when a plastic bag wrapped his foils during the Men’s final races in Shenzen, China last Sunday (Nov 27). Max lost 30 seconds of trying to get the plastic off, and that caused him to lose out to China’s Qibin Huang,” shared the Singapore Sailing Federation on their Facebook page.

But Maeder was gracious in his defeat during the first leg in China, saying, “I have no complaints, the plastic bag was unlucky but Qibin beat me fair and square. That’s racing, and he deserves it.”

Maeder remained calm and focused as he fought off stiff challenges from Huang and Toni Vodisek he came back strong, as he proved his mettle as one of the top kitefoilers in the region and took the pole position at the second leg race in Zhuhai.

“Max Meader is a Champion with true grit and composure. Standing in second place podium in Shenzhen couple of weeks back, Max knew he had to up his game in Zhuhai. His rivals didn’t make it easy for him, but he endured the challenges. For that, Max has sealed the Asian Formula Kite series by winning yesterday. Thus making him the Champion for 2023, and maintaining his title. Congratulations, Max, and thanks again for doing Singapore proud,” added the Singapore Sailing Federation.

Maeder is currently competing at the Youth Sailing World Championships, which will take place from Dec 8 to 16 in Buzios, Brazil.

