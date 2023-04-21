Massive blaze at Jalan Batu HDB flat was allegedly caused by charging e-bike

SINGAPORE: The massive fire that broke out at a HDB unit at Jalan Batu yesterday evening (20 Apr), was allegedly caused by a charging electric bike, according to neighbours who have spoken to the press.

The blaze broke out at a ninth floor unit at Block 10 Jalan Batu, a block within Mountbatten SMC, around 7pm yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 8 news that they saw the female homeowner and her domestic helper running for their lives as they escaped the unit, as the police arrived at the scene.

A neighbour added that he overheard a conversation between the police and the homeowner and told Channel 8 news that the fire was believed to be related to an explosion when the electric bicycle was charging.

The fire was extinguished 20 minutes after the arrival of Singapore Civil Defence Forces (SCDF) officers, who used water cannons to put out the blaze.

The police and SCDF personnel evacuated about 80 residents from the vicinity. While there were no fatalities, a resident of a neighboring unit was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, following an on-site assessment by paramedics.

The authorities have confirmed that preliminary investigations show that the cause of the fire may be related to an e-bike that was left charging in the living room.

SCDF reminded members of the public to avoid charging e-bikes for a long time or overnight and to avoid buying or using non-original batteries.

Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Biow Chuan said on Instagram last night: “The grassroots leaders are on site to render assistance to the affected residents. HDB has also offered temporary accommodation. The Town Council will help to clear the debris once investigations are completed.”

He added, “In times like this, everyone in the community can come together to help each other.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg