Woman wants to know if it’s worth being a stay-at-home-mum when husband only takes home $2.3K a month

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit to ask for advice as to whether or not it would be worth quitting her job to raise children if her husband only takes home $2,300 per month after CPF deductions.

On r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Apr 19), a Reddit user wrote that she is just about to get married and that she wants to have children after marrying.

The parents of both she and her husband are too old to help with child care when their babies are born, and “infant care cost(s) so much too,” she added.

And while she currently has a job, it does not seem that working from home is in her future, as her boss believes that “work from home makes us slackers.”

“I need advise please, thank you,” the Reddit user wrote.

She added in an edit to her post that they don’t plan on having children immediately after marriage, but would like advice in case they have an unplanned pregnancy.

Commenters on her post endeavored to give the woman realistic answers, with many saying that her husband’s salary is not nearly enough.

“Honestly 2.3k is very very tough. I don’t know what stage at your career your husband is at, but unless you see that doubling/tripling before you have kids, I personally wouldn’t do it. Unless you have massive savings to blow through,” wrote one.

Another wrote, “To be honest 2.3k is barely enough for you and your husband. with baby will be very very tight. zero savings, living hand to mouth. would this be the life you want to give him?”

“Please don’t. It’s way too little – 2.3k is too low even to cover the expenses of two people and a CAT,” another chimed in.

One Reddit user was brutally honest, writing, “$2.3k take home with a kid? That’s suicide. I don’t think there will be even enough left to buy food for yourself. Don’t forget that kids fall sick too and medical bills aren’t cheap.”

However, some said that this type of scenario would be doable, but difficult.

